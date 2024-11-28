Black Friday 2024 Live: The Latest UK Deals On Sale Today





Find top-rated tech, homeware and beauty products at affordable prices (The Independent)

Calling all deal hunters: Black Friday officially starts tomorrow, November 29th. Black Friday sales have been in full swing for several weeks, with big brands and retailers from Currys to Boots following this. Here you can find the latest Black Friday news and the most impressive deals.

Whether you're looking for beauty essentials, a high-end laptop, a new mattress or a top-of-the-line TV, Black Friday is second to none when it comes to the number of deals available. During the sale, the IndyBest team will provide you with the best discounts on verified purchases with our Black Friday Shopping Guide.

From toys to jewelry to furniture, we know that the biggest markdown isn't necessarily the best. The most impressive and real deals are on products that are actually worth your money. That's why we offer discounts on products we've tried, tested and approved.

You can save money by purchasing the Dyson Airwrap right now. Sony has discounted the price of the PS5 Slim to its lowest price ever, and Pandora has started selling jewelry for up to 30% off. Elsewhere you can also find bargains at John Lewis, Argos, LOOKFANTASTIC and more. It's expected to be one of the biggest Black Friday sales ever.

Save almost 80 on Shark flexstyle

Considering the Dyson Airwrap? Beauty writer Maisie Bovingdon says these beauty tools are just as good and affordable.

Shark flexstyle four-in-one air styler and hairdryer: was 269 now 190, Ao.com (Argos)

In our review, Maise described Flexstyle as a game changer for her hair routine. She points out that the lightweight, versatile and multi-functional tool makes drying and styling a breeze and that, similar to the Dyson Airwrap, it uses Coanda technology to gather and wrap the hair around the barrel. You can save almost $80 on hair tools when you purchase this deal.

Lois BorniNovember 28, 2024 19:15

25% off Ruggable Black Friday Sale

Are you sprucing up your decorations? Learn about Ruggable. The brand specializes in machine washable rugs (convenient!), and right now you can save 25% on all items with code BF24.

Ruggable kamran coral rug, 150cm x 215cm: then 289, now 216, Ruggable.co.uk (Ruggable)

Topping our list of the best washable rugs, interior design expert Ali loved the kamran coral rug brand. The colorful pattern features borders and a blue-toned interior design, and is said to add a luxurious element to the living room. We have a dog and two children at home, and we've found that our waterproof, stain-resistant rugs are still spotlessly clean and easy to vacuum after several weeks of use. This is truly a huge compliment.

Lois BorniNovember 28, 2024 19:00

Get 50% off this top-rated dehumidifier

A good dehumidifier can prevent moisture and mold, but you will need to purchase one. Well, from what we have tried and tested, this one takes the top spot.

Deux Bora Smart 20l Dehumidifier: Previously 299.99 now 249, Currys.co.uk (Duux)

Best Buy, now down to 50 units, is ideal for homes with serious humidity issues, according to reviewers, adding that the generous 4-liter tank means less emptying. It has a self-cleaning feature and can be controlled via a smart app or the control panel on the device itself. Additionally, testers found that the odor-reducing carbon fiber filter kept the air noticeably fresher.

Lois BorniNovember 28, 2024 18:45

Get almost 30% off on Ghd Original Hair Styler

Ghd has changed the game with its cutting-edge technology and variety of tools, from the Helios hair dryer to the OG hair straightener (still the best, according to beauty writer Maisie Bovingdon). Amazon makes saving money seamless.

(Maisie Bovingdon)

In her review, Maisie named the Original Hair Styler the best overall. I've been using ghd's Original Styler Straightener since it launched in 2001, and although it's had a few modifications over the years, it's safe to say that this straightener is durable, holds its style over time, and holds its style for hours. A great choice despite the wet weather.

Lois BorniNovember 28, 2024 18:30

AirPod Pro 2 dropped to lowest price ever (Apple)

In his review of the AirPods pro 2, tech critic David Phelan said they represent significant improvements over the already excellent first-generation model. It can be used for 6 hours on a single charge and also features touch controls on the buds themselves. There's also a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.

Lois BorniNovember 28, 2024 18:15

Sofia Richies' favorite bronzers have been whittled down to nine.

In a GRWM video posted on TikTok, Richie Grainge shared some of his favorite products, one of which was Physicians Formulas Murumuru Butter Bronzer. It's already a budget-friendly product, but now it's discounted to under 10, making it even more popular (Lookfantastic.com).

Our resident beauty enthusiast Lucy has everything you need to know (including other products from Richie Grainges' routine) in the article below.

Lois BonnieNovember 28, 2024 18:00

There are great deals on Ring video doorbells.

It goes without saying that Amazon's Black Friday sale is a great time to pick up deals on the retailer's own devices, with all of its Kindles and Echo smart speakers at significant reductions. If you're looking for a top-rated video doorbell, we've found a deal on the latest version of Amazon's Ring video doorbell.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell (coming 2024): Was 99.99, now 59, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

This model (the 2nd generation version) and similar ones took first place in our best video doorbell reviews. The phone has an HD camera that gives really good feedback. In fact, the lag is so small it's barely noticeable, and it even has night vision, our testers said. He added that installation was very easy and even a DIY novice would be able to install it without any issues.

Lois BorniNovember 28, 2024 17:15

Save $500+ on our favorite Simba mattresses

Are you tired of tossing and turning? Maybe it's time to buy a new mattress. The Simbas Hybrid Luxury Mattress takes the top spot in our best mattress reviews. So it's a special one to consider right now, but the price is discounted by over 500 pieces.

Simba Hybrid Luxury Mattress, King: Was 1,799 now 1,295.28, Simbasleep.com (Simba)

Breathable, firm, and comfortable, according to reviewers, the Simbas Hybrid Luxury Mattress includes a whopping 11 layers. It includes a foam base, 14,000 titanium springs, and layers of bamboo and wool to help regulate temperature. After sleeping on this mattress for over six months, we found that it provides an ideal balance between a firm and medium sleep base, reviewers said. He added that, as a side and back sleeper, he found this mattress to be supportive for his joints. sick.

Lois BorniNovember 28, 2024 17:00

Get up to 50% discount at Le Creuset

Le Creusets cookware is considered an heirloom in many people's kitchens, but it certainly doesn't come cheap. If you want to score the brand's coveted casserole dishes, mugs, and more at great prices, you'll want to make the most of its Black Friday sales.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Classic Shallow Casserole: previously 305, now 170, Lecreuset.co.uk (Le Creuset )

With its instantly recognizable signature design, Le Creusets cast iron casserole dishes can be boiled, stir-fried and baked, giving you a variety of options in the kitchen and allowing you to utilize a variety of recipes and cooking techniques. And thanks to the Le Creuset Black Friday sale, it's over 40% off.

Lois BorniNovember 28, 2024 16:15

Top John Lewis Black Friday Deals

Highstreet favorite John Lewis has secured deals for a host of big brands, from Calvin Klein to Apple. Up to 300 TVs are discounted, including Samsung, LG and Sony models, and up to 200 kitchen appliances are discounted. Save 50 off Kitchenaid blenders (now 549, Johnlewis.com), 70+ off Nespresso vertuo next generation coffee machines (now 109.99, Johnlewis.com), 50 off Sage smart ovens (now 279, Johnlewis.com) .

Lois BonnieNovember 28, 2024 16:00

