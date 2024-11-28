Winter storm with heavy snow wreaks havoc on Thanksgiving travel





Millions of people across the eastern half of the United States, from the Northeast to the Southeast, will experience travel issues on Thanksgiving Day as a high-impact winter storm brings heavy snow, rain and extreme weather conditions in the region.

A winter storm with heavy snow and torrential rain sweeps across the Northeast on Thursday, causing last-minute travel problems as millions of people across the United States gather with family and friends for Thanksgiving to celebrate the holiday.

The storm's impacts are widespread, stretching from New England and the Northeast to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, where there is a risk of severe weather and possible tornadoes during the Thanksgiving Day.

Where will the heaviest snow fall on Thanksgiving? A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms occur. Severe thunderstorm warnings are marked in yellow. Tornado warnings are shown in red, while tornado warnings with a confirmed tornado are shown in purple. Flash flood warnings are shown in green, while flash flood emergencies are shown in pink. (FOX Weather)

Heavy snow fell across the interior Northeast and wintry weather is expected to continue through Thursday evening.

Video shared from New York on Thanksgiving shows a winter wonderland along Interstate 90 near Amsterdam as a winter storm brings heavy snow to the area.

The FOX Forecast Center said the highest snowfall is expected over the highest terrain in the interior portions of the Northeast, including the Catskills, Poconos, Adirondacks and Green and White Mountains.

Up to a foot of snow could fall on the highest peaks, while the valleys will struggle to see snow accumulating more than an inch or two due to warmer surface temperatures.

This chart shows forecast snow totals in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

This includes the Catskills, Poconos, Adirondacks, and the Green and White Mountains.

Up to a foot of snow could fall on the highest peaks, while the valleys will struggle to see snow accumulating more than an inch or two due to warmer surface temperatures.

Video shared from the Amsterdam, New York, area shows heavy snowfall along Interstate 90 following a powerful winter storm that hits the Northeast on Thanksgiving Day.

The snow is going to have a big impact on holiday travel, with major highways like Interstate 90, Interstate 87, Interstate 91 and Interstate 93 all experiencing hazardous conditions during the day.

This image shows snow falling along I-380 at exit 24 in Pennsylvania on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

(PA511 / FOX Weather)

Snow totals pile up in New York, Pennsylvania

Several inches of snow have already fallen across interior New York and Pennsylvania.

Knox, New York already measured 8 inches while 7 inches were reported in Meredith.

This chart shows snow totals in New York. (FOX Weather)

As of Thursday morning, there was about 6 inches of snow in Pleasant Mount, Pennsylvania, and about 5.5 inches in Beach Lake.

This graphic shows winter weather alerts in effect across the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect for parts of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, and the majority of them will remain in effect through Friday morning.

This image shows snow falling along I-84 at Exit 8 in Pennsylvania on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

(PA511 / FOX Weather)

Severe storms are possible in the Southeast

South of the heavy snowfall, rain broke out in areas of the Northeast and New England closer to the coast, including the I-95 corridor in cities like Boston, New Haven, Connecticut, New York and Philadelphia. .

Rain has also begun to move farther south into the Mid-Atlantic in cities like Baltimore and Washington, and air travel is expected to be affected during the day at some of the nation's busiest airports.

Three-hour radar loop. The warning boxes are color-coded as follows: severe thunderstorm warnings in yellow, tornado warnings in red, tornado warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, flash flood warnings in green, and flash flood emergencies in pink. (FOX Weather)

The Southeast and parts of the Mid-Atlantic are also experiencing impacts from the winter storm, but those impacts come in the form of a severe weather threat.

The FOX Forecast Center said a line of thunderstorms associated with the winter storm would develop during the day Thursday, and some of them could become severe.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted areas of New Orleans and the Gulf Coast as well as the Southeast where the threat of storms is highest.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the Southeast. (FOX Weather)

The SPC has placed more than 18 million people at a severe weather risk level of Level 1 out of 5 on its 5-point Severe Thunderstorm Risk Scale. The biggest threats will be thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, but it is also possible for a tornado or two to occur.

Be sure to download the free FOX Weather app and turn on notifications to be alerted of any changes in the forecast or severe weather in your area.

