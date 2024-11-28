US secures release of three Americans in prisoner swap with China





Three Americans detained in China for years have been released as part of a prisoner exchange between Washington and Beijing.

We are pleased to announce the release of Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung from detention in the People's Republic of China, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council told CNN on Wednesday. Soon they will return and be reunited with their families for the first time in many years.

The Americans were released in exchange for unidentified Chinese nationals and are now in U.S. custody, according to a U.S. official. On Wednesday, the United States also lowered its travel warning level to Level 2: exercise increased caution for mainland China. Politico was the first to report the Americans' release.

Thanks to this administration's efforts and diplomacy with the PRC, all Americans unjustly detained in the PRC are home, the spokesperson said Wednesday.

Li and Swidan were designated as unjustly detained by the U.S. State Department.

Their release comes less than two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. It follows years of quiet diplomatic efforts by the Biden administration, with President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan and other U.S. officials engaging with their counterparts on the issue.

The Chinese embassy in Washington declined to comment for this story.

In a statement Wednesday evening, Kai Li's son, Harrison Li, said his family enthusiastically welcomed the news that Kai had been released from captivity after just over 3,000 days of wrongful detention.

“We express our deepest gratitude to the many agencies, individuals and non-governmental organizations who made this day possible,” Harrison Li wrote, particularly expressing gratitude to Biden, the National Security Council and the State Department.

Even without the pressure of a looming election, they delivered their results just in time for the holidays, he said.

He thanked U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns for visiting his father three times and the U.S. Consulate in Shanghai for ensuring Kai's physical and mental well-being throughout his detention.

We urge President Joe Biden to use the remaining days of his administration to bring home the remaining Americans held hostage or unjustly detained abroad, Harrison Li said.

Another wrongfully detained American, David Lin, was released from China in September.

The Biden administration has secured the release of dozens of Americans detained or held hostage abroad. However, unlike other cases, where the release of Americans was publicly hailed as a diplomatic victory, Lin's release was kept under wraps so as not to derail sensitive negotiations.

On Wednesday, a number of lawmakers from both sides expressed joy that Swidan, Li and Leung were returning home.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz, usually a critic of the Biden administration, praised the administration's work to secure the release of the three Americans from China.

Swidan's mother, Katherine Swidan, lives in Texas and is a citizen of Cruz.

The Texas senator said in a statement Wednesday that President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Carstens, Ambassador Burns and their teams have worked tirelessly for years to achieve this goal, and I am deeply grateful for all their efforts. .

Negotiations to secure the release of unjustly detained Americans are among the most difficult and heartbreaking tasks our diplomats face, and they have demonstrated unrelenting dedication, culminating in today's release, a he declared. This joyful news would not have happened and these families could not have been reunited without their work and commitment.

Republican House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul said he was pleased to learn that Kai, John and Mark would be reunited with their families in the United States, just in time for the holidays.

The United States and its partners around the world must remain steadfast in their commitment to combatting hostage diplomacy and repatriating those wrongfully detained, the Texas Republican said.

Gregory Meeks, Democratic House Foreign Affairs member, said he was pleased by the release of the three Americans, calling it a testament to the power of diplomacy.

The families of Li and Swidans have been strong advocates for the release of their loved ones and have continually pushed the administration to do more to bring them home.

Harrison Li regularly went to Washington to discuss the case of his father, arrested in 2016 and who was serving a ten-year prison sentence for espionage.

In 2023, Harrison Li told CNN he feared he would never see his father again. God forbid, is my father going to come home in a box? he asked at the time. I just don't know at this point and given the conditions and situation in China, it's actually quite scary.

Mark Swidan's mother, Katherine Swidan, also feared her son would not come home alive. He was arrested in 2012 on drug-related charges. He spent more than a decade in detention in what his mother described as a holding tank, where she said he suffered physical and psychological torture and attempted suicide. He was sentenced to death in 2019.

Leung was arrested in 2021 and sentenced in 2023 to life in prison for espionage. Leung is a veteran leader of several pro-Beijing groups in the United States, having rubbed shoulders with senior Chinese government officials for years.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN's Evan Perez contributed to this report.

