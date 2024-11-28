'Arctic' blast in parts of US after travelers fill airports





BBC weather presenter Elizabeth Rizzini presents the US forecast for the Thanksgiving weekend

Parts of the United States are facing a “significant outbreak in the Arctic” over the Thanksgiving holiday, which includes some of the country's busiest travel days of the year.

“Dangerously cold wind chills” are expected across the Northern Plains on Thursday by the National Weather Service (NWS).

Meanwhile, parts of the Northeast, including New England, could see heavy snowfall and the East Coast is expected to be hit with thunderstorms.

The harsh conditions come in a week expected to set records for Thanksgiving travel. Thousands of flights were delayed and dozens canceled on Wednesday, according to tracking site FlightAware.

Snow expected on Thursday could fall in Maine, New York and the northern Appalachians, BBC weather forecaster Elizabeth Rizzini said.

Thunderstorms could affect Georgia, as well as North and South Carolina, she added.

Stormy conditions are then expected to reach the Midwest on Friday, bringing lake-effect snow and severe thunderstorms.

Lake-effect snow occurs when cold air passes over unfrozen, relatively warm waters – in this case the Great Lakes – causing air to rise and clouds to form which produce snow. Up to 8 inches (20 cm) could fall in some areas, the NWS says.

Flight disruptions have been reported as vacationers attempt to make seasonal trips. More than 4,500 delays within, arriving in or departing from the United States were recorded by FlightAware on Wednesday. There were 61 cancellations.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says passenger volume during this year's Thanksgiving holiday has already reached record levels.

The busiest days were expected to be Tuesday and Wednesday, before Thanksgiving, as well as the Sunday after the holiday. The TSA plans to screen nearly nine million people at airports in these three days alone.

And a record number of nearly 80 million Americans are expected to drive at least 50 miles during the week. Insurance company AAA said the expected increase was because gasoline prices were lower than last year at the same time.

Preparations underway for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

On the other side of the country, dense fog warnings are issued Thursday for the Pacific Northwest and California, as well as freezing fog for Oregon and parts of Washington state, the forecaster said of the BBC, Elizabeth Rizzini.

Earlier this week, a winter storm brought heavy snow and strong winds to higher elevations in the West. Central California was also hit by another “atmospheric river” phenomenon on Tuesday, following a similar phenomenon last week. The weather event occurs when water evaporates into the air and is carried by the wind.

And communities across the Pacific Northwest continue to recover from last week's cyclone, an intense weather event that occurs when air pressure drops rapidly off the coast. The storm caused massive flooding and power outages.

Lake effect snow: what is it?

