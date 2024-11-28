



kyiv is not mobilizing or training enough new troops, a senior U.S. official said, as Russia makes major advances in Ukraine.

Ukraine should consider lowering the age of military service to 18, a US official said, as the outgoing White House administration prepares a new arms package to strengthen kyiv before President Joe Biden leaves office in January.

Speaking to reporters, an unnamed senior U.S. official said Wednesday that Ukraine should consider lowering the age of military service from 25 to 18 because the country is not mobilizing or training enough new soldiers to replace those killed in combat.

The current need is for labor, the senior Biden administration official said.

The Russians are actually making progress, steady progress, in the east, and they are starting to push back the Ukrainian lines as part of the Kursk mobilization, and more troops could make a significant difference right now, while we look at the battlefield today.

The official also said that Ukrainian forces now have sufficient stocks of vital tools, ammunition and weapons they need to succeed on the battlefield.

[But] Without a pipeline of new troops, existing units, fighting heroically on the front lines, cannot rest, re-equip, train and re-equip, he said.

However, a source in President Volodymyr Zelensky's office told Reuters news agency that Ukraine does not have the resources to equip its current troops.

Right now, with our current mobilization efforts, we do not have enough equipment, for example armored vehicles, to support all the troops we call up, the source said.

kyiv, he added, will not compensate for our partners' delays in decision-making and supply chains with the lives of our soldiers and the youngest of our men.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet at Trump Tower in New York on September 27, 2024. [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

In April, Zelensky already used martial law to lower the military mobilization age for combat from 27 to 25, which had been in effect since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The call by some in the United States for increased recruitment in Ukraine comes as President Biden is reportedly preparing a $725 million weapons program for Ukraine ahead of the transfer of power to the President-elect Donald Trump in January.

Reuters, citing an official close to the project, said the Biden administration plans to push through an arms package containing a variety of weapons, including anti-tank mines, drones, Stinger missiles, cluster munitions and munitions for high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS).

Formal notification to Congress of the weapons package could come as early as Monday, according to the US official, although the exact contents and size of the package could change.

Uncertainty remains over the effect the Trump presidency might have on Ukraine's war effort, as he has previously criticized the extent of Western aid to kyiv and suggested in June that he would cut military aid if elected.

On Wednesday, Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, told the UN Security Council that any decision by the Trump administration to reduce support would be a death sentence for the Ukrainian military.

Analysts and war bloggers said Russian forces were advancing into Ukraine at the fastest pace since the early days of the invasion, capturing an area twice the size of London in the past month.

Quickly ending the war in Ukraine was one of the central promises of Trump's election campaign, but he has not provided concrete details on how he plans to achieve it.

Trump on Wednesday named Keith Kellogg as his new special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The retired lieutenant general presented Trump with a plan to end the war, which involves freezing the battle lines at their current locations and forcing kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table.

Zelensky warned that any talk of a ceasefire without security guarantees from Western partners would only benefit Moscow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/28/ukraine-urged-to-lower-conscription-age-to-18-us-to-send-kyiv-more-weapons The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

