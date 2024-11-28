British Championship Snooker LIVE: Scores and updates as Judd Trump beats John Higgins in final frame





Jude Trump advanced to the quarter-finals of the UK Championship in York after defeating John Higgins in the final frame decider.

Trump, who beat Neil Robertson 6-3 in the first round, is currently world number one after winning an incredible seven tournaments in the past 15 months but is keen to add more major titles to his resume as he looks to win the British Championship. This was my second visit to the Barbican Center after my success in 2011.

And he continued his outstanding run against the veteran Scots with 11 wins from their last 12 games. Trump held his nerve in a tense final frame decider, wrapping up the win with a century break and winning 6-5 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Follow all the action from the last 16 clash in the blog below:

British Snooker Championship – Judd Trump v John Higgins Live UpdatesJudd Trump wins the final frame decider over John Higgins.

Harry Latham-CoyleNovember 28, 2024 19:04

Your Chapter 6-5 Stuart Bingham

In the other final frame decider, Zhang Anda beat Stuart Bingham to set up a quarterfinal with Judd Trump.

Jamie BraidwoodNovember 28, 2024 18:09

Jude Trump 6-5 John Higgins

Judd Trump advances to UK Championship quarter-finals! He defeated John Higgins 6-5, holding off a tense final frame decider.

He found his way through a century break before finishing in style.

Jamie BraidwoodNovember 28, 2024 17:54

Jude Trump 5-5 John Higgins

Trump is already at the same level as Higgins. He was 34 points behind at one point and is now heading towards the semifinals.

Jamie BraidwoodNovember 28, 2024 17:51

Jude Trump 5-5 John Higgins

Seven minutes later, Higgins takes the cue ball from the red ball pile, but leaves the window open for Trump. He pots it towards the left center pocket and gets back up and runs.

Jamie BraidwoodNovember 28, 2024 17:48

Jude Trump 5-5 John Higgins

Hilarious moment when Trump barely touches the white forward an inch, giving up a foul and 4 points. Higgins moves it back. Are you playing for fun?

Jamie BraidwoodNovember 28, 2024 17:43

Jude Trump 5-5 John Higgins

Higgins will get his first chance. Trump aims for a defensive shot, but leaves his gaze to Higgins and takes it.

But the reds are tightly packed and Higgins can't break them down. 30 from Scotland. Trump will reopen still wrapped in red.

Jamie BraidwoodNovember 28, 2024 17:38

Jude Trump 5-5 John Higgins

After Trump rejects middle red, Higgins forces a decider. It took a few lucky moments to get off and run, but Higgins made a 66 to force a final frame.

They are likely to advance to the quarterfinals at 5-5.

Jamie BraidwoodNovember 28, 2024 17:32

Jude Trump 5-4 John Higgins

Higgins accidentally misses the blue and rolls into the red. Trump took his time before deciding not to take a shot at the red toward the mid-pocket.

Jamie BraidwoodNovember 28, 2024 17:22

Jude Trump 5-4 John Higgins

That's an astonishing figure that shatters Judd Trump's record of 75. We came close to winning 5-4. It looked good for Higgins, but his run ended in the 23rd after a poor placement in the blue and Trump taking over. He didn't look back.

Meanwhile, Zhang Anda came from 5-1 down to take a decider over Stuart Bingham. He produced a century to force a decisive framework.

Jamie BraidwoodNovember 28, 2024 17:15

