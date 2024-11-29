New US-Japan missile plan envisions Chinese invasion of Taiwan





WASHINGTON

The US plan to deploy sophisticated missiles on a chain of Japanese islands near Taiwan is drawing angry reactions from China and its close ally Russia.

The United States is developing a joint military plan with Japan to deploy high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and other weapons to Japan's Nansei Islands, according to a report published Sunday by Kyodo News, citing sources anonymous. The plan is expected to be completed by December.

The island chain stretches from Japan's main islands out to 200 kilometers from Taiwan and includes Okinawa, where there is a large US military presence. The United States could use these missiles to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion of the self-ruled island, which Beijing considers a renegade province.

The plan, the first joint U.S.-Japanese operation to prepare for war between Taiwan and China, will involve sending a U.S. Marine Corps regiment equipped with HIMARS and establishing temporary bases on the Nansei Islands to station them, Kyodo said. The Japan Self-Defense Forces are expected to provide logistical support, including fuel and ammunition.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticized the plan at a press conference on Monday, saying that China opposes relevant countries using the Taiwan issue as an excuse to increase military deployment in the region, increase tensions and confrontation and disrupt regional peace and stability.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded with a stronger statement, warning that her country would respond to the deployment with necessary and proportionate measures to strengthen its defense capabilities, according to Russian news agency Tass. Wednesday.

We have repeatedly warned the Japanese side that if, through such cooperation, American medium-range missiles emerge on its territory, this will pose a real threat to the security of our country, Zakharova said.

Tass also quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov urging Washington to reconsider missile deployment in the Asia-Pacific region. He warned that Moscow would not rule out stationing short- and medium-range missiles in Asia in response to the US deployment.

Earlier in November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that China was Russia's ally and that Taiwan was part of China, and that China's conduct of war games near the island was political entirely reasonable while Taipei is exacerbating tensions.

While Russia and China do not have a formal military treaty, Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have spoken of a no-holds-barred partnership, and the United States accuses China of supporting Russia's war efforts against Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken told a news conference at the G7 meeting in Italy on Tuesday that China's support for Russia's defense industry allows Russia to continue its aggression against Ukraine.

US-Japanese missile plan

Despite Moscow's alarming rhetoric, analysts say the HIMARS deployment in the region is primarily aimed at protecting Taiwan from Chinese warships.

The most important goal of HIMARS would be to have an anti-ship capability and protect the island and base itself, said Michael O'Hanlon, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said last week at a forum hosted by the Brookings Institution that China conducted its largest rehearsal of this last summer. day in preparation for an invasion of Taiwan involving 152 ships. He warned that the United States must be ready.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has the world's largest naval force with more than 370 ships and submarines, while the United States has approximately 290 ships.

A look at the Chinese invasion

Timothy Heath, senior international defense researcher at RAND Corp., said HIMARS on the Nansei Islands could help sink amphibious landing ships as well as destroyers and other PLA Navy ships that could approach the island from the north and also target PLA troop concentrations on beaches near Taipei.

Heath continued: The fielding of these weapon systems shows that the United States and its allies are learning lessons from the Ukraine theater, where HIMARS were effectively deployed against Russia.

The United States also plans to deploy Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTS) long-range fire units to the Philippines, Kyodo News reported on Sunday. The MDTS uses HIMARS as long-range fire units.

Deploying HIMARS to the Nansei Islands and long-range fire units to the Philippines will impose higher costs on China, said Ryo Hinata-Yamaguchi, associate professor at the Institute of International Strategy at the International University of China. Tokyo and non-resident senior fellow at Atlantic Councils Indo. -Pacific Security Initiative.

These two locations are key to deterring China's aggressive actions not only in the Taiwan Strait and the East China Seas, but also Beijing's ambitions in the Pacific. However, China can be expected to do more to surpass these measures by strengthening its military preparedness and carrying out more assertive activities in the years to come, he said.

Taiwan and the Philippines, along with Japan and Indonesia, make up what China calls the first island chain potentially blocking its military access to the Pacific.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin concluded a nine-day trip to the Indo-Pacific on Monday after a series of meetings with the defense chiefs of countries in the region, including Japan, the Philippines, Australia and South Korea.

During these meetings, Japan agreed to increase its participation in the annual trilateral amphibious training with the United States and Australia. The Philippines agreed to share military intelligence by signing a General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/new-missile-plan-by-us-japan-eyes-chinese-invasion-of-taiwan-/7879818.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos