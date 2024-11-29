US regulators approve first 24-hour exchange





US regulators have approved the first exchange to offer 24-hour trading, giving the green light to plans to exploit the growing appeal of New York-listed stocks.

24 Exchange, a startup backed by Steve Cohens' Point72 Ventures fund, received the green light for a two-part plan from the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

It will launch initially during normal hours, then expand to include evening sessions between Sunday and Thursday once broader market infrastructure is in place.

While Treasuries and major currencies, like the dollar, trade almost continuously on weekdays, stocks have lagged somewhat due to strict rules designed to protect investors, as well as complexity and time necessary for the settlement of transactions.

But in recent years, 24-hour trading has been boosted by the rise of retail investors, eager to trade stocks outside of working hours, just as they trade cryptocurrencies, which operate around the clock.

Brokers such as Robinhood execute customers' stock orders after hours in so-called dark pools whose members trade among themselves and whose prices are not broadcast to the market.

A day-to-day regulated exchange will mark a big change because it represents the enlightened market where transactions and their prices become the official record. This is designed to help investors get the best price, but can surprise those who are sleeping.

Traders face the greatest risk when the market is closed in their geographic area, said Dmitri Galinov, chief executive and founder of 24X. (We) will seek to alleviate this problem by facilitating 24-hour trading of U.S. stocks, he added, calling the approval an exciting development.

This was 24X's second filing with the SEC, after a previous attempt in 2023 was met with objections and questions. The approved version also modified an original plan to offer weekend trading.

24X must now work with rival exchanges, which between them manage the consolidated market price band, on how to manage and finance its expansion to cover trading between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. before it can launch its night session .

The approval comes just weeks after the New York Stock Exchange filed to extend its own trading day to 10 p.m. The move underscores the growing appeal of overnight trading, even though many institutional investors fear that low overnight trading volumes could allow small trades to have an outsized effect on prices.

Tyler Gellasch, chief executive of the investor advocacy group Healthy Markets Association, warned: A price movement of the order of 5,000 or 20,000 shares overnight that leads to a margin call on a position 2 million shares, which is not something an institutional investor running a pension fund wants to be. wake up.

Sifma, an industry body that had asked the SEC to conduct a broader review of the implications of 24-hour trading, said it was reviewing the regulator's 106-page approval order.

