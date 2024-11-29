Canada considers how to respond if Trump imposes 25% tariffs





Consumers will feel Trump's tariffs if they continue, experts say

Experts say a series of tariffs between the United States and Canada could plunge both countries into a recession and seriously disrupt cross-border trade between the major trading partners.

A Canadian government official said Wednesday it is studying possible retaliatory measures on some U.S. imports after President-elect Donald Trump threatened Monday to impose a 25% tariff on all goods from Canada and Mexico from his first day in office. The official, who stressed that no final decision had been made, spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also hinted earlier this week that her country could retaliate against the United States by imposing its own tariffs on American goods. Trump said strengthening the requirements was necessary to stem the flow of undocumented immigrants and illegal drugs from Mexico and Canada.

“Across-the-board tariffs of 25% on Canada, threatened by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump earlier this week, would push Canada into a recession in 2025, cause a sharp rise in inflation and force the Bank of Canada to maintain its rates higher next year,” said economist Michael Davenport. of Oxford Economics said in a report Thursday.

Inflation in Canada would reach 7% by mid-2025, while unemployment would approach 8% by the end of the year, according to the investment research firm. The country's automotive, energy and heavy manufacturing industries, which depend on exports to the United States, would be hardest hit, he added, noting that these sectors also depend on components from American suppliers.

Trump's proposed tariffs could have major effect on Midwest gas prices 01:52

Canada retaliated with its own tariffs when Trump imposed tariffs on the country's steel and aluminum exports to the United States during his first term in the White House. Canada targeted American products, including whiskey and yogurt, most of which came from a factory in Wisconsin, the home state of then-Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan.

Canadian officials say lumping Canada in with Mexico is unfair, but they say they are willing to invest in border security and work with the Trump administration to reduce the numbers coming from Canada. Canadians also worry about an influx of migrants if Trump implements his mass deportation plan.

The United States would also feel the pain

Trump and his allies, including his choice for Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, have said the tariffs rolled out during his first term advanced U.S. economic goals, including increasing federal revenue, and n had not stimulated inflation.

But the United States would likely not remain unscathed in a full-scale trade war with Canada. Widespread tariffs on American goods would likely cause a “mild” recession in the United States and break political relations between the allies, according to Oxford.

Although the United States is the world's largest oil producer, Canada supplies approximately 20% of the oil used in the United States. As a result, U.S. gas prices could rise 30 to 40 cents a gallon, and potentially as much as 70 cents, shortly after Trump imposes the tariffs on Canada, said Patrick De Haan, senior official. from oil analysis at GasBuddy, to CBS MoneyWatch.

With so much at stake, the new Trump administration is more likely to impose limited tariffs on Canadian products, such as steel, lumber and agricultural products like dairy.

“Despite Trump's latest threat of broad tariffs, we still believe the Trump administration is unlikely to impose tariffs on Canadian auto and energy exports, which make up about 40% of total exports Canadians to the United States,” Davenport said. “The North American energy sector and automotive supply chains are highly integrated across the Canada-US border and any tariffs on these products would also have a significant negative effect on the American economy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

