2025 Ladbrokes UK Open Amateur Qualifiers with Community Venues





Amateur players will have the opportunity to secure their place in the 2025 Ladbrokes UK Open through a series of events taking place in January and February.

Unlike previous years, qualifying events will be held across four PDCs at community venues, with independent amateur qualifiers taking place over two days at the PDCs.

The four PDCs at community venues each run amateur qualifiers to offer a place in the Ladbrokes UK Open and are as follows: 25 Bull Darts – Pencoed, CF35 5FQOut Out Bar – Newport, NP19 8GESomercotes Snooker Club – Derbyshire, DE55 4HBThe Victory Pub – Plymouth, PL5 3PQ

Each venue will have pre-qualifiers ahead of the final qualifying round to determine the winner, who will then qualify for the Ladbrokes UK Open at Butlin's Minehead Resort from 28 February to 2 March.

A further 12 places at the Ladbrokes UK Open will also be available in the amateur qualifiers held by the PDC in Milton Keynes on Monday 20 January and in Wigan on Sunday 9 February.

There will be two events each day with up to 256 players competing, with two players from each event qualifying for the UK Open and eight automatic qualifiers.

The final four spots will be allocated through the Amateur Preliminary Scorecard based on performance in the four events.

PDC CEO Matt Porter said: “The Ladbrokes UK Open has always had a unique feature of amateur prospects playing alongside top professionals and this is an innovative new way for us to discover the final 16 players who will take part in next year’s event.”

“We are delighted to be able to expand qualification opportunities for players across the UK by welcoming four stadiums to the Community Scheme’s new PDC.

“Furthermore, the two-day amateur qualifier will be a great opportunity for players to secure a coveted spot at Minehead.”

All events are open to players aged 16 and over who do not hold a PDC Tour card or pre-qualify for the 2025 Ladbrokes UK Open on the PDC secondary tour.

Registration for the PDC Amateur Qualifiers is available online at www.pdcplayers.com and costs 10 per event. Entries close at 1400 GMT, two days before each event (18 January and 7 February respectively).

New players must first register their details with the PDC entry system via www.pdcplayers.com before entering the event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pdc.tv/news/2024/11/28/2025-ladbrokes-uk-open-amateur-qualifiers-include-community-venues The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos