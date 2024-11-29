



Net migration to the UK exceeded 900,000 in the year to June 2023, the highest total on record, in what Prime Minister Keir Starmer said was a complete loss of control for the previous Conservative government.

The figure for this period revised by Statistics Korea significantly exceeded the previous estimate of 740,000. However, figures for the 12 months to June this year have since shown a 20% decline.

On Thursday, Starmer described the annual figures for the year to June 2023 as shocking.

He said this was not a coincidence but was intentional, adding that he would soon release a white paper containing measures to reduce immigration.

Policies have been reformed to liberalize immigration…Brexit was used to turn Britain into a single-nation experiment in open borders, Starmer added. It was referring to changes to visa rules that led to a surge in non-EU migration after Britain left the bloc. In 2020.

He also pointed out that the figure of 906,000 in the 12 months to June 2023 was a four-fold increase on the 184,000 who arrived in the same period in 2019.

The ONS said the upward adjustment was a result of people arriving from Ukraine and those already in the UK receiving more information about obtaining new long-term visas.

It added that net migration fell to 728,000 in the 12 months to June this year after the Conservatives tightened controls on international students and care workers and raised wage thresholds for sponsoring skilled workers.

Starmer said he would announce plans to reduce migration to the UK in the new year. This includes a crackdown on employers who abuse the rules and a push for technology to reduce over-reliance on easy answers in overseas recruitment.

He also said the party would reform the current points-based system and apply for use of the visa route, which would set new expectations for training people in our country.

Starmer resisted calls for Labor to set a cap on the number of people coming to the UK, insisting previous restrictions had been in place for a decade without any meaningful impact.

Nigel Farage, leader of the right-wing British Reform Party, said on Thursday the figures were dire, adding that voters would not forgive the Conservatives at any point in the next few years for what they had done.

He also accused Labor of appearing frankly indifferent to who comes to the UK to settle.

ONS figures show that of the 1.2 million people who came to live in the UK in the year to June, around 1 million were not EU nationals. Of these, 845,000 were of working age and 179,000 were children. The most common countries of origin were India, Nigeria, Pakistan, China, and Zimbabwe.

On Thursday, the Home Office announced new measures to ban employers from hiring migrants if they repeatedly breach visa rules, including treating migrant workers unfairly.

The government also announced a new security agreement with Iraq to strengthen border security and target smugglers and human trafficking rings. However, most migration to the UK takes place through legal channels.

In comments on Wednesday predicting the ONS data, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said the Conservatives were wrong, acknowledging how much net migration had increased in the 14 years his party had been in power.

But separate data on visa applications on Thursday suggested the recent decline in net migration to the UK was accelerating.

Home Office statistics up to September showed a 65% drop in applications for health and care workers, a 19% drop in student applications and an 84% drop in student dependent applications.

The ONS said the decline in net migration in the year to June was mainly due to fewer family members accompanying students and students who had previously arrived returning home.

Around 295,000 non-EU nationals came to study, similar to student intakes in previous years, but with fewer family members, reflecting new immigration rules banning students on one-year master's courses from bringing dependents.

Around 184,000 non-EU nationals obtained work visas, down from 219,000 in December 2023. The number of family members joining them increased from 166,000 to 233,000 in June 2023.

However, this appears to reflect a rush to secure visas before the ban on carers entering the UK takes effect. The ONS said the most recent figures showed signs of a decline.

Asylum seekers accounted for 84,000, or 8%, of arrivals to the UK from outside the EU, including those arriving through regular and irregular routes such as small boats.

Separately, Home Office quarterly statistics released on Thursday showed an 18 per cent fall in the number of migrants arriving via irregular routes in the financial year ending in September. Of these, nearly 30,000 (81%) crossed the Channel in small boats, slightly lower than a year ago.

This story has been corrected to clarify that the previous estimate for net migration in the 12 months to June 2023 was 740,000.

