Drones spotted at USAF base in England, including one carrying a B-52





The U.S. Air Force in Europe has reported mysterious small drones flying around USAF bases in England, and first said the drones were seen at RAF Fairford, 130 miles away, where four U.S. B-52 bombers are currently deployed. As part of Bomber Task Force 25-1.

British officials said jets had been scrambled in response and British troops were also deploying to the base.

USAFE first reported small drones operating around RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell on November 25. A varying number of drones of various sizes and configurations were sighted between 20 and 24 November. Who owns and operates drones and what they do remains a mystery.

On November 26, USAFE issued an update stating that small unmanned aircraft systems continue to be discovered. The update included RAF Fairford among the bases that experienced the breach.

“None of the intrusions affected base residents, facilities or assets,” the update claimed.

The council launched air and missile defense on November 27 with Nick Timothy, the MP representing the area around Lakenheath and Mildenhall. Residents said they were concerned they could hear aircraft scrambling in the middle of the night to intercept them.

Timothy's comments confirmed media reports that Lakenheath had launched fighter jets and highlighted the challenges commanders face when it comes to regulations on civilian safety.

USAFE did not specify what type of defense it was using, but said it reserved the right to protect the facility.

Just as US airspace is under the purview of the Federal Aviation Administration, UK airspace is controlled by a government agency, the Civilian Aviation Authority. Military operators must work within a civilian framework, severely limiting the options commanders have for defending against such intrusions. Since bases are often located close to densely populated areas, these options are further limited. In fact, when residential development encroaches on a military base, it can be difficult to maintain routine operating schedules, let alone grant authority to take action related to radio interference or kinetic weapons.

The BBC and Sky News reported on November 27 that about 60 British troops, including some with expertise in counter-drones, were deploying in response to drones.

The incident in the United Kingdom comes about a year after similar drone intrusions occurred at U.S. military bases, specifically Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, where the Air Force F-22 Raptors are stationed. Nearly a year later, officials still have not confirmed who was behind it, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

A senior Pentagon official told reporters in May that the Pentagon was recording roughly two to three cases each week of drones flying into the airspace around U.S. military bases in the country. Officials did not specify the location.

Inexpensive commercial drones are now widely available around the world, raising concerns about how they could be used to monitor or disrupt military activities during peacetime and war. The Air Force has been looking for low-cost solutions to defend against drones and swarms for years, especially ones that don't involve launching advanced missiles, and is trying to take on a bigger stake in air base defense, a mission it typically performs. The task was given to the Army.

