Everything you need to know about free school breakfast clubs – Education Hub





Families will soon be able to take advantage of a free 30-minute breakfast club before their children go to school through a new Free Breakfast Club program.

Free breakfast helps students start each day ready to learn, which in turn improves behavior, attendance and achievement.

Schools are invited to apply to be part of the early adopter scheme, which will be rolled out to families from April 2025.

Up to 750 participating schools will be funded to take advantage of free universal breakfast clubs lasting at least 30 minutes and including food.

Not only do breakfast clubs help children grow academically and socially, they also provide parents and guardians with more options for child care and help families with living expenses.

That's why we've committed to tripling our investment in The Breakfast Club to more than $30 million in fiscal 2025-26.

How can schools apply for the Free Breakfast Club program?

Schools can apply by completing an expression of interest form.

Schools are selected across a range of school types, sizes and geographic areas to ensure broad representation.

We want to test and learn from as many different types of schools as possible.

Schools that become early adopters will have a unique opportunity to shape the future of National Breakfast Club policy and directly benefit the children and families in their schools.

When can families use the Free Breakfast Club?

If the school is selected as one of the first schools to implement a free breakfast club, families with children in primary school will be able to enjoy free breakfast from April 2025.

The school will contact families about joining the breakfast club.

The $30 million set out in the budget will fund breakfast clubs for one year from April 2025 and continue to support schools that currently provide the National School Breakfast Program to underprivileged children.

We will learn from early adopter schools before rolling out this plan nationally.

Is this the same as the National School Breakfast Program?

Our free breakfast club scheme is separate from the existing National School Breakfast Programme. Under this program, the government subsidizes the cost of providing breakfast clubs in some state-funded schools in disadvantaged areas and does not include childcare services.

We have already secured funding for the program so it can continue into the next fiscal year.

What other support is available to families?

We have also expanded childcare for primary school children across England by increasing the number of places available to support working families.

Apart from the breakfast programme, comprehensive childcare is after-school care for primary school-age children in England during term time. For example, we have regular after-school services that run until after 6pm. You can find out more about the offer in the Education Hub.

Hundreds of thousands of eligible working parents will now be able to access 15 hours of government-funded early education for children aged nine months and over after the new rules come into effect from 1 September 2024. Learn more here.

Some families may be eligible for free school meals at lunchtime. You can find out more about the program, including who qualifies, at Gov.uk.

