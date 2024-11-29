China releases 3 Americans it imprisoned for years and Beijing says US sent 4 people back to China





WASHINGTON (AP) Three American citizens imprisoned for years by China returned to the United States Wednesday evening. Their release, announced earlier by the White House, was the result of a rare diplomatic deal with Beijing during the final months of the Biden administration.

The Chinese government also announced Thursday that the United States had returned four people to China, including at least three Chinese citizens who it said had been detained for political purposes, and one person wanted by Beijing for crimes and living in the UNITED STATES. States. He did not identify the four.

The three Americans released by Beijing are Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung, all designated by the US government as unjustly detained by China. Swidan faced the death penalty for drug trafficking, while Li and Leung were imprisoned for espionage.

A plane carrying the three men landed at a military base in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday evening.

Biden told reporters Thursday morning that he spoke to all of them and I'm really happy that they're home.

The release comes just two months after China freed David Lin, a Christian pastor from California who had spent nearly 20 years behind bars after being convicted of contract fraud.

AP correspondent Donna Warder reports on the release of three Americans held for years in China.

Relations between the United States and China have been roiled for years by major disagreements between the world's two largest economies over trade, human rights, production of fentanyl precursors, security issues that include espionage and hacking, China's aggressiveness towards Taiwan and its smaller southern Chinese neighbors. Sea and Beijing's support for the Russian military-industrial sector.

What you need to know about Trump's second term:

Follow all our coverage as Donald Trump assembles his second administration.

The release of Americans deemed unjustly detained in China has been a top agenda item in every conversation between the United States and China, and Wednesday's events suggest a willingness by Beijing to engage with the outgoing Democratic administration before the return of Republican President-elect Donald Trump to the United States. Home in January.

Trump took significant steps against China on trade and diplomacy during his first term. He has pledged to continue these policies in his second term, sparking unease among those who fear an all-out trade war would significantly hurt the international economy and spur possible Chinese military action against Taiwan.

Nevertheless, the two countries maintained a dialogue that included a partial restoration of military contacts. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met this month to discuss potential improvements.

In a separate but related move, the State Department on Wednesday lowered its China travel warning to level two, advising U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution over the norm when traveling to the mainland . The alert was previously at level three, telling Americans they should reconsider traveling to China, in part because of the risk of unwarranted detention of Americans.

The new alert removes this language but retains a warning that the Chinese government arbitrarily enforces local laws, including exit bans on U.S. citizens and citizens of other countries, without a fair and transparent process provided for by law.

The Biden administration has raised the case of Americans detained with China in several meetings in recent years, including this month when Biden spoke with Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru.

Politico was the first to report the man's release, which it said was part of a prisoner exchange with the United States. The White House did not immediately confirm that the Chinese citizens detained by the United States had been sent home.

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced in Beijing on Thursday that three Chinese citizens had returned safely to their homeland.

China always firmly opposes the suppression and persecution of Chinese nationals by the United States for political reasons, and we will continue to take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals, he said. she declared.

She added that a fourth person, a fugitive who fled to the United States many years ago, was also repatriated to China.

The nationality of the fourth person has not been identified. Mao said this shows that there will not always be a safe haven for criminals. The Chinese government will continue its efforts to repatriate fugitives and recover criminals and illegal possessions until every fugitive is held accountable.

Senators from both American political parties welcomed the release of the Americans. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said he was pleased that Swidan's mother lived in Texas and thanked senior Biden administration officials for working tirelessly to achieve the achievement.

Li, a Chinese immigrant who started an export business in the United States and lived in New York, was arrested in September 2016 after landing in Shanghai. He was placed under surveillance, interrogated without a lawyer and accused of providing state secrets to the FBI. A U.N. working group called his 10-year prison sentence arbitrary and his family said the charges were politically motivated.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who said he worked for years to try to secure Li's release, welcomed the news.

Even when it felt like there was no hope, we never stopped believing that one day Mr. Li would return home, Schumer said in a statement.

Leung was sentenced last year to life in prison for espionage. He was arrested in 2021 by the local office of China's counterintelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou after China closed its borders and imposed strict restrictions on domestic travel and social controls to combat the spread of COVID-19.

After Leung's conviction, the United States recommended, although not citing specific cases, that Americans reconsider travel to China due to arbitrary law enforcement, exit bans and risk unjustified detentions.

Swidan had been imprisoned for the past 12 years on drug charges and, like Li and Leung, was considered by the State Department to be wrongly detained.

