Russian ruble plunges amid new US sanctions DW 11/28/2024





The Russian ruble plunged to its lowest level against the dollar since the day after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in March 2022.

The ruble reached 113 against the US dollar on Thursday. On Wednesday, Russia's central bank announced it would stop purchases of foreign currencies in an attempt to strengthen the currency and ease pressure on financial markets.

What is behind the fall in currencies?

The ruble has been falling since late summer, falling by more than a third since August. Oil prices fell during the same period, affecting Russia's production capacity on its main commodity.

This increased pressure on a wartime economy already struggling under the weight of soaring inflation. President Vladimir Putin has significantly increased his military spending over the past 18 months, aiming to gain the upper hand in the war in Ukraine.

Defense spending has more than tripled since 2021 and is expected to reach a record 13.5 trillion rubles ($122 billion, $102 billion) in next year's budget, another whopping 25% increase. . The country's central bank estimates that inflation has reached 8.5% this year, double its target. Interest rates have also hit record lows, reaching 21% in October.

However, the sharp fall of the ruble in recent days is linked to the sanctions imposed by the United States on Gazprombank on November 21. Gazprombank was one of the few major Russian banks not previously hit by sanctions and had become the key platform for Russian energy payments and its main supplier. gateway to the global financial system. Denying Gazprombank access to the U.S.-dominated global financial system limits the Kremlin's ability to finance its military and also makes it harder to obtain revenue for its commodities, including gas, from its customers remaining European countries, such as Slovakia and Hungary.

How Russia escapes EU sanctions through a loophole

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video.

The United States has also taken steps to discourage foreign banks from doing business with Russia, warning them that they could face secondary sanctions if they join the Russian Financial Message Transfer System (SPFS), the Kremlin's alternative to Western systems. SWIFT system dominated.

Chris Weafer, an investment advisor who has worked in Russia for more than 25 years, believes that sanctions against Gazprombank could have “serious consequences” on the budget, “if workarounds are not found or if exemptions are not granted.” granted by the United States” to certain countries. . “The Russian central bank is working to find a solution to this problem. The facts suggest that it is still looking for a solution,” he told DW.

Oleg Bouklemishev, a Moscow-based economist, told the DW Novosti Show video podcast that the latest developments reflect the various pressures the Russian economy has faced since the invasion.

“The country, which is suffering and shifting its exports and imports from one direction to another, is bearing colossal costs in logistics and sales,” he said. “All of this is incredibly expensive. And at the same time, I would say it's naive to expect you and your currency to strengthen.”

What does he say about the state of the Russian economy?

Since Russia began significantly increasing its defense spending, experts have warned of the dangers of overheating its war economy. As the country has seen strong GDP growth and record unemployment due to this spending spree, inflationary pressures have intensified.

Russia released new data this week that highlights some problems. Amid severe labor shortages due to workers being sent to fight in Ukraine and more than a million highly skilled workers leaving Russia due to the war, real wages have increased 8.4% year-on-year in September.

Rising incomes and spending caused the prices of important consumer products such as butter to rise so much that theft became common. In many stores, butter is now sold in padlocked boxes.

What did the government say?

The central bank said its decision to stop foreign currency purchases “was taken to reduce volatility in financial markets.”

Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said the ruble's volatility was due to the strength of the U.S. dollar and market concerns following sanctions against Gazprombank. They are not the result of “fundamental factors”, he told the Russian news agency Interfax, adding that the situation would “stabilize soon”.

Some suggest a weak ruble would suit Putin's massive spending plans. A weak ruble means the Kremlin could have more domestic currency to spend, as its oil and gas exports are typically purchased in foreign currencies.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov hinted as much earlier this week. “I'm not saying whether the exchange rate is good or bad. I'm just saying that today the exchange rate is very, very favorable to exports,” he was quoted by official news agencies. .

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said a weak ruble is good for exports Image: AlexeixDanichev/SNA/IMAGO

Weafer said the government saw the ruble's decline as an opportunity to convert foreign exchange revenues into as many rubles as possible before the huge 2025 budget increase.

“It wants to keep the budget deficit low,” he said, adding that he also thinks it could see benefits by making its exports, such as fertilizers, cheaper for potential buyers.

How will it go from here?

The Russian economy has already defied dire predictions. When the US, EU and UK imposed sanctions on Moscow in early 2022, leaders claimed it would cripple the country's economy.

Russian economy remains stable despite war sanctions

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video.

However, its enormous oil and gas reserves have provided it with massive revenues throughout 2022, while its ability to evade sanctions has allowed it to maintain healthy revenues through much of 2023.

Although it took time for it to find ways to circumvent the sanctions, it has always succeeded and may be able to do the same despite Gazprombank's latest sanctions. It has also deepened its trade relations with China, India and other countries, while European countries have largely turned away from its oil and gas.

However, Moscow has reason to be concerned. The drop in oil prices has hit its main source of income. Meanwhile, experts say the latest data suggests the economy is overheating to a level dangerous for financial stability. This puts significant pressure on the Kremlin to bring the situation under control as quickly as possible.

Weafer said the ruble's weakness would make the fight against inflation more difficult for authorities to manage. However, he warns that every time the ruble fell, the government eventually intervened to correct the rate. “We could see him again before the end of the year,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/russian-ruble-plunges-amid-fresh-us-sanctions/a-70905425

