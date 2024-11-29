



Donald Trump's plan to tap retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg as U.S. envoy to Ukraine and Russia has sparked renewed interest in a policy document he co-authored that proposes ending to war by removing weapons from Ukraine if it does not enter into peace talks and even giving Ukraine more weapons if Russia does not do the same.

Trump reportedly responded favorably to the “America First, Russia and Ukraine” plan presented to him in April and drafted by Kellogg and former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz, who both served as chiefs of staff on Trump's National Security Council from 2017 until 2021.

The document proposes stopping U.S. arms deliveries to kyiv if kyiv does not begin peace talks with Moscow, while simultaneously warning Moscow that if it refuses to negotiate, U.S. support for Ukraine will increase.

He blames Joe Biden's unserious and inconsistent U.S. foreign policy for the three-year conflict, including what he describes as a hasty U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, alleged antagonism from allies Americans, including Israel and Saudi Arabia, and a policy towards China described as weak. and confusing.

The newspaper further accuses the Biden administration of putting the idealistic agendas of the global elite ahead of a working relationship with Russia, a hostile policy that it says has made it an enemy of the United States, pushed the Russia in the arms of China and led to the development of Russia. a new Russia-China-Iran-North Korea axis.

Kellogg and Fleitz criticize what they see as a move to berate Vladimir Putin and threaten unprecedented sanctions as he prepares to invade Ukraine, instead of using negotiations to defuse tensions.

An “America First” approach could have prevented the invasion, they write.

Trump's vice president-elect, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, has expressed similar views, effectively arguing that U.S. support for Ukraine is a drain on resources needed to counter Washington's primary security threat with China .

Kellogg's selection comes as the Biden administration works to make more arms transfers to Ukraine before the end of the president's term. The decision to approve the use of US-made Atacms missiles on targets in Russia was met by Russia's use of a powerful intermediate-range missile, Oreshnik, on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

In an interview with Fox News, Kellogg said Biden's decision to approve Ukrainian strikes in Russia gave Trump more leverage.

That gives President Trump more ability to move away from that, he said.

On Tuesday, Moscow responded to a New York Times report that said unidentified Western officials had suggested Biden might give Ukraine nuclear weapons before resigning. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said discussions in the West about Ukraine's nuclear armament were absolutely irresponsible.

But the Kellogg-Fleitz plan, while lacking in detail, appears to reflect the advice of Gen. Mark A Milley, Biden's former chief military adviser, who argued that since neither Russia nor Ukraine could win the conflict, a settlement negotiated was the only path to peace. .

Under the plan, Moscow would also be brought to the table if Ukraine's NATO membership promise was delayed or abandoned.

We say to the Ukrainians: you have to come to the table, and if you don't come to the table, the support from the United States will dry up, Kellogg told Reuters in June. And you say to Putin: he has to come to the table and if you don't come to the table, then give the Ukrainians everything they need to kill you on the ground.

In this interview, Fleitz said that Ukraine would not need to formally cede territory to Russia, but would recognize that it would not be able to regain effective control of all of its territory .

Our concern is that this will turn into a war of attrition that will kill an entire generation of young men, Fleitz said, adding that lasting peace in Ukraine would require additional security guarantees, including arming Ukraine until to the teeth.

But in their policy document, the two men acknowledge that it would be difficult for Ukraine to accept a peace deal that does not return all of its territory or, at least for now, to hold Russia as responsible for the carnage it inflicted on Ukraine.

Asked if he supported Kellogg's position, the president-elect told NBC News: “I'm the only one who can stop the war.” This should never have started in the first place.

Trump said European countries should contribute more to their aid, a position echoed by Vance at the Republican National Convention in July. We will ensure that our allies share the burden of ensuring world peace, he said. No more handouts for nations that betray the generosity of the American taxpayer.

Trump chose Kellogg, an 80-year-old retired Army lieutenant general, to be his top adviser on defense issues. He served as national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, chief of staff of the National Security Council, and then became acting security adviser to Trump after the resignation of Michael Flynn.

During the Vietnam War, he served in the 101st Airborne Division, also known as the Screaming Eagles, and after the First Iraq War, he was named commander of Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR). He retired in 2003 as a lieutenant general.

During the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, Kellogg demanded that the Secret Service not evacuate Pence from the building, which would have prevented the vice president from certifying Biden's election victory. Leave him where he is. He has a job to do. I know you too well. You'll send it to Alaska if you get the chance. Don't do it, he allegedly said.

After naming Kellogg sent to Ukraine and Russia, Trump said Kellogg was with me from the start!

