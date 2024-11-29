Mexican Claudia Sheinbaum confident in her ability to avoid a tariff war with the United States





MEXICO CITY (AP) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday she is confident a tariff war with the United States can be avoided.

But his statement the day after his telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump did not specify who proposed what.

There will be no potential tariff war, Sheinbaum said flatly when asked about the issue during his daily morning press briefing.

On Wednesday, Trump wrote that Sheinbaum had agreed to end unauthorized migration across the border into the United States. She wrote on her social networks the same day that migrants and caravans are taken care of before they reach the border.

But it remains unclear whether this constitutes a promise, a commitment or a simple declaration of reality. In recent years, migrants who have been unable to obtain permission to cross into Mexico have banded together in caravans to walk or hitchhike north toward the U.S. border, seeking safety in numbers.

In fact, with the exception of the first caravans in 2018 and 2019 which had buses to travel part of the way north, no caravan has ever reached the border on foot or by hitchhiking consistently.

For years, migrant caravans have often been blocked, harassed or prevented from hitchhiking by police and Mexican migration agents. They were also frequently rounded up or returned to areas near the Guatemalan border. So, Sheinbaum's statement seems to reflect a reality that has been true for some time.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday he hoped Trump would rethink his plan to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada, saying it could sour relations with close allies.

I hope he thinks about it again. I think it's a counterproductive thing to do, he told reporters in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Trump previously threatened to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada until those countries satisfactorily put an end to illegal immigration and the flow of illegal drugs such as fentanyl to the United States. He also said Chinese imports would be subject to additional 10% tariffs until Beijing takes action against the production of materials used in making fentanyl.

Despite Sheinbaum's confidence she called the phone conversation with Trump excellent, many Mexicans fear that U.S. tariffs could affect a wide range of iconic Mexican products and threaten entire regional economies.

In western Mexico, no crop provides income for as many small growers as avocado, and Mexico is the primary supplier of the fruit to the U.S. market. But avocado growers, pickers and packers worry that U.S. consumers, faced with 25 percent higher prices, simply won't use guacamole.

And earlier this week, Sheinbaum said Mexico was preparing a list of retaliatory tariffs if Trump moves forward with plans for import duties.

If Mexico, Canada and China faced Trump's proposed additional tariffs on all goods imported into the United States, it could amount to roughly $266 billion in tax revenue, a figure that assumes no disruption of trade or any retaliation by other countries. .

The cost of these taxes would likely be borne by American families, importers, and domestic and foreign businesses in the form of higher prices or lower profits.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/mexico-us-trump-tariffs-trade-aa0bb32d874a785ce7460b36808b53e1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos