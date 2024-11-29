US Futures Gain as Dollar Takes 8-Week Winning Streak: Markets Pull Back





(Bloomberg) — U.S. stock futures rose along with Treasuries on Friday, as speculation that President-elect Donald Trump would moderate his most extreme trade policies led the dollar to its biggest weekly loss in three month.

Contracts on the S&P 500 rose 0.2%, pointing to modest gains in Wall Street's shortened post-holiday trading session on Friday. The 10-year Treasury yield fell five basis points to 4.21%, its lowest level in more than a month, as spot trading resumed after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Trump's choice for Treasury secretary fueled optimism about the tariff measure, boosting U.S. stocks and bonds and undermining the dollar's strength. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index extended its weekly decline to more than 1%, ending eight weeks of gains.

The S&P 500 is already up 5% in November, on track for its best month since February as investors poured $141 billion into U.S. stocks, the largest four-week inflow ever recorded, according to EPFR global data. A handful of tech titans have led U.S. stocks to gains of 26% year-to-date on the prospect of a Federal Reserve rate cut, while the U.S. economy continues to weaken. accelerate its growth.

We talked day after day about trade tensions in 2019. What happened? Nasdaq was in tears. What mattered was that the Fed reversed course, real rates fell and that boosted stocks, Max Kettner, chief multi-asset strategist at HSBC Holdings Plc, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV . It's very similar to now, it's still a cutting cycle. It's a fantastic setup.

European stocks were little changed, although mining companies including Anglo American Plc outperformed, boosted by optimism that China would adopt new measures to boost its economy.

There is now an extreme disconnect between investors' optimism about U.S. assets and their pessimism about the rest of the world, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists, who made a contrarian bet on European stocks as the continent's main stock index heads towards its worst year of the year. underperformance compared to the United States since 1976.

Opportunities for fiscal spending appear to be improving in Europe, while a possible ceasefire in Ukraine could ease pressure from high energy prices, strategists say.

The euro held on to a modest gain after eurozone inflation exceeded the European Central Bank's 2% target, but by a margin that was seen as too small to derail policymakers' path towards a reduction in rates. Consumer prices rose 2.3% year-on-year in November, up from 2% in October and matching the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

The yen briefly rose above 150 against the dollar as Tokyo inflation data showed prices rose more than expected on an overall basis, strengthening bets that the Bank of Japan would raise interest rates at its meeting next month.

Key events this week:

Some of the main market movements:

Actions

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:22 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 has changed little

The MSCI World index has changed little

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0568

Sterling was little changed at $1.2694.

The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 150.12 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.8% to $96,845.57

Ether rose 0.9% to $3,604.48

Bonds

The 10-year Treasury yield fell five basis points to 4.21%

The German 10-year yield fell two basis points to 2.11%

The UK 10-year yield fell one basis point to 4.26%

Raw materials

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $69.21 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $2,661.32 an ounce

This story was produced with the help of Bloomberg Automation.

–With help from Jan-Patrick Barnert and Divya Patil.

