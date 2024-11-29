A sophisticated spy network passed secrets to Russia for three years, a British court has found. uk news





A sophisticated UK-based spy ring passed secrets to Russia and collected intelligence on targets across Europe for almost three years, a court has heard.

Three Bulgarian nationals, Katrin Ivanova (33 years old), Vanya Gaverova (30 years old), and Tihomir Ivanov Ivanochev (39 years old) are known to have monitored individuals and places of interest to Russia.

Among those targeted was an award-winning Bulgarian journalist who worked with the late Russian opposition dissident Alexei Navalny. The journalist has reportedly been the subject of discussions about killing or kidnapping him and taking him to Moscow.

Other charges involve placing two female defendants in a honey trap scheme to capture more information.

Opening the prosecution case on Thursday, Alison Morgan KC said: Over almost three years, they sought to gather intelligence on a variety of targets, including both people and physical locations, for the benefit of Britain's enemy Russia. Information of particular importance to the Russian state. Their activities resulted in clear and unavoidable infringements on the safety and interests of Great Britain.

She said of the defendant's alleged activities: This was high risk and very sophisticated. The defendants earned significant amounts of money for what they did. None of them took part in this activity blindly.

The defendants are said to have collaborated with several others who spied for Russia between 2020 and 2023 in London, Vienna, Valencia, Montenegro and Stuttgart.

The spy ring included two more defendants, Orlin Roussev and Biser Dzhambazov, who pleaded guilty to espionage charges, the Old Bailey heard.

Morgan said the defendants conspired with Russian agent Jan Marsalek, known as Austrian national Rupert Ticz, to obtain material useful to Russia.

Jurors heard Dzhambazov, 43, was in a relationship with both Ivanova and Gaberova, the latter of whom had previously been involved with Ivanchev.

Morgan said the defendants could be trying to rely on relationships and suggest they were misunderstood or simply following people across Europe out of love or devotion.

She said she was tasked with keeping tabs on public figures who were of obvious interest to Russia because they were dissidents who had fled their home country for their own safety. Morgan told the jury: It was high risk and very sophisticated.

A variety of activities were alleged, including surveillance operations, tracking people around and finding out where they were and then reporting them to the Russian state.

This reportedly includes surveillance of Patch Barracks, a U.S. military base in Stuttgart, in 2022, according to Morgan. The defendants believed this was a place where Ukrainian troops were being trained.

The court heard messages were exchanged between Marsalek and Roussev in which they discussed options involving Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev, who was the lead Russia investigator for award-winning investigative journalism group Bellingcat.

These options reportedly included spying on him, kidnapping him, taking him to Moscow, killing him, and infiltrating Bellingcat.

The defendants deny conspiracy to collect information for purposes prejudicial to the security and interests of the State between August 30, 2020 and February 8, 2023. Ivanova also denied possessing 18 false identification documents, including British and other passports and documents.

The trial is scheduled to last until February next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/nov/28/sophisticated-uk-spy-ring-allegedly-passed-secrets-to-russia-for-three-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos