Drag Race UK Season 6 crowns winner after gag-worthy finale





The sixth season of Drag Race UK was crowned after a fierce final challenge and a dramatic top two lip sync.

WARNING: There are disgusting spoilers ahead.

After 10 episodes of disgusting pornography, gag-worthy challenges, shitty performances and wholesome British ajibagi, RuPaul inducted his sixth queen into the Drag Race UK Hall of Fame.

The episode included a dramatic all-girls challenge where the queens were ordered to “pee out” in the Drag Race verse-writing challenge, one final runway run, and a top two lip-sync for the crown between four badge holders La. Voix and three badge holders, Kyran Thrax.

After their final showdown to Queen's “Don't Stop Me Now,” RuPaul announced that the sixth Drag Race UK winner is Kyran Thrax!

The episode began with RuPaul congratulating the queens and commissioning the final maxi challenge of the season, followed by a private Tic Tac lunch with the top four.

On Coronation Day, Werk Room Season 5 winner Ginger Johnson had a surprise guest! She gave the girls a last-minute pep talk, and the queens delivered a showstopper on the final main stage. “Stories of other winners”.

The performance was truly “swearing”, with the girls serving tea with gusto. These were diva boots. And they joined the Season 6 cast of Drag Race UK, who also took part in the series' final runway.

Ru welcomed the final four queens before giving final critiques, after which Miss Congeniality was announced as Charra Tea!

Marmalade and Rileasa Slaves were sadly told it wasn't their time yet, and Kyran and La Voix, who lip-synched to victory in week 1, were announced as the season's top two queens.

Kiran, who took the crown, shouted, “From now on, every day is garbage collection day!” You heard her. Take out the trash.

As any fan of the show knows, the drag race wheel never stops spinning. Season 6 may be over, but PinkNews has a list of the rumored All Stars 10 cast members. Seasons of Canada's Drag Race and Drag Race Down Under are also currently airing, and Season 17(!) of the flagship franchise has already been teased…

Drag Race UK is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

