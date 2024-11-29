UK could relax EV rules to allow sales of Prius-style hybrids by 2035 | automobile industry





Car manufacturers could be allowed to sell Toyota Prius-style hybrid models in the UK by 2035 as the government looks at ways to relax rules for selling electric vehicles.

Earlier this week the government launched an emergency consultation to determine what types of electric vehicles car manufacturers will be able to sell following a ban on new petrol and diesel cars due to come into effect from 2030.

Transport Minister Louis Hay, who resigned on Friday after being found guilty of fraud over the loss of a work phone in 2014, is said to be willing to allow the sale of regular and full hybrid models using conventional engines. According to the Financial Times, it's a battery.

This technology was pioneered by Toyota with its Prius model and is now used by several manufacturers. Although it reduces overall emissions, it does not allow cars to run for long periods of time without using polluting gasoline or diesel engines.

Unlike plug-in hybrid vehicles with larger batteries, full hybrid vehicles use the engine to recharge instead of a charging point.

Labor's manifesto pledged to restore the original 2030 phase-out date for sales of new purely internal combustion engine cars, which had been pushed back to 2035. In September it emerged that the government was studying how long it would allow sales of hybrid cars. automobile.

Toyota has long lobbied the government to allow full hybrid car sales by 2035, arguing it would help secure the future of its British car factory in Burnaston, Derbyshire. Toyota plans to invest in a new model to replace the Corolla at the factory around 2027, and executives have previously said it won't build a fully electric version at that point, instead waiting until the standard seven-year cycle has passed.

The car industry has been simultaneously lobbying for changes to the UK's zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which would require brands to increase the proportion of electric vehicles they sell each year, saying consumer demand for pure electric vehicles remains strong. It was much lower than expected.

Last week, Ford announced it was cutting 4,000 jobs in Europe, including 800 in the UK, citing the need to cut costs due to slowing sales of electric vehicles.

On Tuesday Stellantis, the owner of brands including Vauxhall, put 1,100 jobs at its Luton plant at risk, blaming Britain's weak economic situation and the government's ZEV mandate. Many in the industry are skeptical of the connection. That evening, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds told a dinner party for 1,000 car industry executives that the government would move quickly to bring about change.

Under the mandate, electric vehicles must account for 22% of new vehicle sales this year, rising to 28% by 2025, although there are significant loopholes that could significantly reduce the target. If the goal is not met, automakers face fines of up to $15,000 per vehicle.

No car manufacturer has publicly claimed a target of 80% battery electric vehicles by 2030, before new gasoline and diesel engines are completely banned in 2035.

However, the decision to allow sales of Prius-style cars after 2030 will be welcomed by the industry as it helps to move away from petrol and diesel cars.

The Financial Times cited a government source who said allowing full hybrid sales after 2030 would be advantageous in case of an emergency.

The consultation will also look at other areas of ZEV obligations, including trading loopholes that allow car manufacturers to buy credits from rivals to avoid fines.

From January to October, electric vehicle sales accounted for 18%. This was below the 22% ZEV mandated threshold, but roughly consistent with what needs to be done after taking loopholes into account.

Full hybrid sales accounted for 13.5% of total sales, while plug-in hybrids accounted for 8.4%, according to sales data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

