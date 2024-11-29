House prices and sales expected to rise across the UK in early 2025 | house price





Home sales are expected to accelerate over the next four months as buyers look to take advantage of tax breaks due to expire in April 2025, according to online property website Zoopla.

The number of house sales has increased across the UK this year, with prices rising by 1.5% in the year to October. Next year, prices are expected to rise by 2.5% and transactions are expected to increase by 5%, the website said.

Rachel Reeves revealed in the Budget that England's zero stamp duty threshold will be lowered from 250,000 to 125,000 from April 1 next year, and from 425,000 to 300,000 for first-time buyers.

First-time buyers in more expensive areas of the UK are expected to be most affected. In London, only 8% of homes sold from April next year will be stamp duty-free for first-time buyers. Separate data from property website Rightmove shows this rises to 24% in the South East and 32% in East England.

Before the autumn budget, first-time buyer demand in London was 28% ahead of last year and is now 31% ahead, Rightmove said.

Zoopla said sales in 2024 will reach 1.1 million units, 10% higher than in 2023.

The rise is largely due to pent-up demand over the summer before the October budget. An aging population and rising costs of running a home are leading many families to downsize and hybrid working trends will continue to influence moving decisions, Zoopla said.

Rising incomes have also helped buyers cope with the significant increase in mortgage rates over the past two years, setting the stage for a continued moderate rise in house prices.

Increased buyer demand typically causes prices to rise much more, but housing supply has surged in recent years as former rental properties and second homes come onto the market.

Zooplas managing director Richard Donnell said each estate agent had an average of 34 unsold properties on their books, compared with 28 before the pandemic in 2019.

House prices in the Midlands, North of England, Scotland and Wales are likely to surpass the UK average next year, while those in southern England, where pressures on property affordability are more severe, are expected to lag behind, according to forecasts from Zooplas. .

Donnell said: High income growth and low mortgage rates have helped reset home affordability in 2024 faster than many had expected.

This supported an increase in the number of sales and home prices over the year, which is expected to continue in 2025.

First-time buyers will remain an important group of buyers, but existing homeowners looking to move will need more support to help them realize their ambitions, with more and more people looking further afield to find better value for money. You need to find .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2024/nov/29/house-prices-and-sales-across-uk-expected-to-rise-in-early-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos