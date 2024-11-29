Suspected Jordanian terrorist arrested at US northern border (ICE)





Federal authorities believe a Jordanian migrant caught trying to enter the United States through the northern border is a terrorist, according to ICE Enforcement Removal Operations in Seattle.

Mohammed Hasan Abdellatif Albana, 41, was captured near the northern border of Lynden, Washington, the agency said in a news release Wednesday. It is unclear when or where it infiltrated the country.

A U.S. immigration official identified Albana as a “known or suspected terrorist,” the agency said.

Albana was returned to Jordan on November 15 after immigration proceedings, according to the agency.

U.S. Border Patrol agents gather with their specially trained dogs for a field training session May 9, 2006 in the mountains north of Colville, Washington. (Photo by Jeff T. Green/Getty Images)

“ERO Seattle is committed to deporting non-citizens who pose a risk to the national security of the United States. Our agents are diligently carrying out these evictions as part of a federal law enforcement effort to protect communities of the Pacific Northwest,” said Drew, ERO Seattle field office director. H. Bostock.

Under the Biden administration, Border Patrol agents have intercepted 300 migrants whose names are on the terrorism watch list crossing the country's northern and southern borders, according to Customs and Border Patrol data.

A law enforcement officer walks past the ICE logo before a news conference Thursday, May 11, 2017 at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Washington, DC. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“Under the Biden-Harris administration, of the more than 250 illegal aliens on the terrorist watch list who were encountered by Border Patrol at the southwest border between fiscal years 2021 and 2023, DHS has released some in U.S. communities at least 99, including at least 34. others are in DHS custody but have not yet been removed from the United States,” says the report from Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, including a copy was first obtained by Fox News Digital.

The interim report also finds that immigration judges granted bail to at least 27 migrants on the watch list who entered illegally, and that Border Patrol encountered tens of thousands of migrants from countries likely to present national security risks, including 2,134 Afghan nationals and 33,347 Chinese nationals. , 541 Iranian nationals, 520 Syrian nationals and 3,104 Uzbek nationals.

An exterior view of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters July 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. United States (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“This does not include the countless number of would-be terrorists who have escaped Border Patrol into the United States as part of the nearly 2 million escapes since the start of the Biden-Harris administration,” the statement said. report.

The report, citing information provided to committee staff in June, also reveals that the Border Patrol had encountered migrants on the terrorist watch list from 36 different countries, including places where there is an active terrorist presence . These countries include Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, Tajikistan and Yemen.

Adam Shaw of Fox News Digital contributed to this report

