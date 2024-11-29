Why are norovirus reports so high in the UK at the moment? – UK Department of Health and Security





Data for the current 2024/2025 season in the UK shows norovirus laboratory reports are significantly higher than the five-season average. Norovirus cases typically increase from fall through winter, but cases this year have increased earlier than usual and are expected to continue to rise. This increase occurs in conjunction with changes in the common norovirus genotypes circulating.

Data showing an upward trend

Our surveillance system shows several key patterns:

Laboratory-confirmed norovirus cases

While norovirus cases are typically expected to peak during the winter months, this season's pattern has been unique, with cases starting earlier than usual. Activity has increased again across all age groups, with the exception of a decline during the October half term break. This highlights that the educational environment plays an important role in the transmission pattern of norovirus. However, health and social care settings are highly contagious and contribute to the spread of the virus given the vulnerability of individuals in these settings.

2. Impact on hospitals

The impact of norovirus outbreaks in healthcare settings is significant. The Hospital Norovirus Outbreak Reporting System (HNORS) shows more outbreaks than average, but it is important to note that reporting to this system is voluntary and participation can vary. This suggests that we are approaching a period of increased pressure on our health and social care infrastructure during an already difficult winter.

3. Genetic diversity

Genogroup 2, genotype 17, first known as GII.17, has become the most commonly found genotype in the UK since April 2024. GII.17 now accounts for 66.3% of the samples characterized for the 2024/2025 season to date. Previously, the GII.4 norovirus was dominant globally, and the GII.4/Sydney/2012 variant has continued to be the most frequently detected variant globally since the winter of 2012.

Several factors may be contributing to the unusual norovirus activity seen this season. These include:

Changes in population immunity since the pandemic Changes in diagnostic testing capacity Changes in national surveillance reporting Substantial increase in norovirus transmission due to the emergence of GII.17 Key information about GII.17

There is currently no indication that GII.17 causes more severe disease, but work is underway to conduct further assessment of its severity. This new GII.17 genotype was incorrectly covered in the press as Kawasaki, the historical GII.17 variant, rather than another name for the current GII.17. The distinction is important because misuse of Kawasaki virus has led to confusion with Kawasaki disease, an unrelated and very serious disease.

I'm looking forward to it

Earlier this year, our surveillance system effectively detected a shift from GII.4 to GII.17 dominance, which requires continued attention and close monitoring by medical professionals and public health teams, especially as we deepen into winter. Because norovirus typically causes a short-term illness, many people treat it at home without consulting a medical professional. This means that many cases go unreported and do not appear in surveillance figures, so the burden on the community is likely to be much higher. The current figures are higher than expected, but must be interpreted in the context of changes in surveillance systems and the changing post-pandemic situation.

What you can do to prevent the spread of norovirus

To reduce the spread of norovirus, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are not effective against viruses. Stay home for at least 48 hours after your symptoms stop and, if possible, use bleach cleaners to disinfect surfaces. Find full instructions here.

