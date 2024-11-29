More than 50 flights canceled and 1,400 delayed as winter storms hit the United States





More than 1,400 fights were delayed across the United States, while at least 56 were canceled as Thanksgiving weekend travelers faced unseasonably cold and snowy weather across much of the country.

Travel was complicated Thursday as winter storms blanketed parts of the U.S. East Coast and Northeast, with an Arctic blast expected to produce heavy snow in some areas bordering the Great Lakes over the weekend.

Flight Cancellations/Delays Thanksgiving Weekend 2024

While it's unclear how much of a role weather played, flight tracking website FlightAware reported Thursday that 56 flights were canceled across the country over Thanksgiving, while 1 Another 458 were delayed just after 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Meanwhile, FlightAware's 'MiseryMap' showed that 133 delays and six cancellations have occurred since 4 p.m. Thursday at the following airports:

New York's JFK International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport recorded a combined 22 delayed flights. Boston Logan International Airport experienced four flight cancellations and three flight delays. A total of 14 flight delays were reported at airports in the Washington, D.C. area, including Dulles. International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport. Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport experienced a total of eight flight delays and one flight cancellation. Detroit Wayne County Metropolitan Airport had three flight delays. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport reported seven flight delays. Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport shared five flight delays. 15 days of theft was reported in Minneapolis – Saint Paul. International airport. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field experienced a total of four flight delays. 13 flight delays were shared between Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport was reported. a flight delay.Six flight delays were reported at Denver International Airport.Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had one canceled flight and five flight delays.Salt Lake City International Airport had five flight delays.San Francisco International Airport, Oakland International Airport and San Jose Mineta International Airport shared a total of 13 flight delays. There were nine delayed flights at Los Angeles area airports, including LAX, Hollywood Burbank Airport, Ontario International Airport, John Wayne Airport and Long Beach Airport. How to Prepare for Thanksgiving Weekend

Travelers should check with their individual airlines and airports to confirm any current or upcoming delays. Experts advise arriving at airports earlier than usual and preparing for potential disruptions by having flexible travel plans when possible.

Weather is expected to remain cold and stormy in many parts of the country in the days following Thanksgiving. Regardless of weather concerns, holiday weekends are expected to be busier than ever, with AAA estimating that a record 80 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles.

