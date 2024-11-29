UK lawmakers face crucial vote on assisted dying bill | political news





Many politicians are still undecided about whether terminally ill patients should be allowed to end their lives.

British lawmakers are debating a divisive bill on assisted dying for terminally ill patients ahead of an expected vote of conscience.

Parliament on Friday began the second reading of the Terminal Adults (End of Life) Bill, which will assess whether adults who are mentally competent, suffer from a terminal illness and have a life expectancy of less than six months should be allowed to end their lives with medical assistance. .

Those in favor of the bill, which will apply to England and Wales, argue it would shorten the time it takes for terminally ill people to die and give them more control. Opponents believe that vulnerable and sick people will feel pressured to end their lives to avoid being a burden to their families.

Opening the debate, Labor MP Kim Leadbeater, who proposed the bill, said changing the law would give terminally ill patients choice, autonomy and dignity at the end of their lives.

To be clear, we are not talking about a choice between life and death, but about giving dying people a choice about how they will die, Leadbeater said. Supporters of both sides gathered outside parliament.

Al Jazeera's Rory Challands, reporting from the Outer Parliament, said: [This] This is the first time lawmakers have had a chance to actually sit down and talk about it, scrutinize it and, importantly, vote on it.

He said the lower chamber of the House of Representatives was full. Between 160 and 170 lawmakers requested time to speak in the debate, each limited to about eight minutes, showing how much attention the issue is receiving.

Two opinion polls last week showed a majority of people supporting the proposed law. But many lawmakers said they had not yet made a decision ahead of the free vote. In a free vote, you will vote according to your conscience, not your political party. contour.

Protesters against the bill gather outside the House of Commons in London and hold placards. [Mina Kim/Reuters]

Leadbeater said the bill would include some of the strictest safeguards anywhere in the world, requiring patients wishing to die to receive approval from a judge and two doctors.

But support in Congress appears less secure, with some lawmakers saying the current proposal lacks detail and should be supported by more research to study the legal and financial implications of changing the law.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle on Friday rejected a suggestion from a group of lawmakers to halt further debate on the bill. They had previously submitted amendments that could have prevented the bill from going to a vote.

If lawmakers vote in favor of the bill, it will advance to the next stage of the parliamentary process and receive another vote in 2025.

Al Jazeeras Challands said it was unclear how the vote would proceed. Even if it passes, it has a long way to go before it actually makes it to the British legislature, pointing out that it would have to go through a five-step process in both the House of Commons and the House of Commons. Then in the Senate.

If the UK eventually passes this law, it will join other countries such as Australia, Canada and some US states in embarking on major social reforms.

Since the Suicide Act 1961, it has been illegal to encourage or assist suicide in England and Wales and those found guilty can face up to 14 years in prison.

