Suspected Jordanian Terrorist Arrested for Trying to Cross US Northern Border (ICE)





A Jordanian migrant was arrested while trying to cross the northern border illegally earlier this month – and authorities believe he is a terrorist.

Mohammad Hasan Abdellatif Albana, 41, was expelled from the United States on November 15 after Border Patrol agents stopped him near the northern border in Lynden, Washington, where he was caught sneaking into the country, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Wednesday.

It's unclear when Albana snuck out or where.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Seattle Field Office Director Drew H. Bostock said the agency is “committed to deporting non-citizens who pose a risk to the national security of the United States.” United.”

Our agents are diligently carrying out these evictions as part of a federal law enforcement effort to protect communities across the Pacific Northwest, Bostock said.

Mohammad Hasan Abdellatif Albana, 41, was deported from the United States on November 15 after Border Patrol agents arrested him near the northern border in Lynden, Washington. ICE

Under the Biden administration, the number of terrorism-linked migrants arrested by federal authorities at the border has reached record levels.

Border Patrol agents arrested 300 migrants whose names were on the terrorist watch list crossing the southern and northern borders illegally during that period, according to federal data.

Border agents arrested Palestinian Omar Shehada, 35, whose name was on the terrorist watch list for using “explosives/weapons” for an unnamed terrorist group, at the New Mexico border in August.

Just a month earlier, border agents near San Diego arrested three Palestinian migrants and another from Turkey, all of whom they determined to be terrorist suspects associated with an unnamed terrorist organization, according to a previously obtained leaked memo by The Post.

Border Patrol sources told the Post that with massive waves of illegal migrants and not enough time to vet them, they have knowingly released bad actors into the country.

Some, like the eight Tajik nationals arrested in a multi-state operation earlier this year, escaped federal screening procedures and were accidentally released into the United States by federal authorities, who are still working to locate them. other members of the group.

Sources said the group is suspected of having ties to ISIS and is believed to be planning to attack LGBTQ people in Philadelphia.

