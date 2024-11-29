Irish band Kneecap wins discrimination lawsuit against UK government | Ent & Arts News





Irish rap group Kneecap has won its discrimination claim against the UK government after former Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch refused to grant it funding.

The trio, who have come under criticism from former Tory government lawmakers over some of their lyrics, have taken legal action, claiming the decision to withhold subsidies discriminated against them on the grounds of nationalism and political opinions.

After a brief hearing at the High Court in Belfast on Friday, the government agreed to pay the band £14,250, the same amount as the subsidy.

The group's application for the Music Export Growth Scheme, which supports UK-registered artists in global markets, was initially approved by the UK Recording Industry.

But Ms Badenoch, now Conservative leader, rejected the grant when she was business secretary. This is because the grants are overseen by the Department for Business and Trade and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

A government spokesman at the time said it fully supported freedom of speech but was “unsurprised” it did not want to hand out British taxpayers' money to those who oppose the country.

The band said on Friday it would donate the money to two youth groups in Belfast – a nationalist group and a union local youth group.

Image: DJ Provai outside the High Court in Belfast with the band's lawyer. Photo:PA

'They tried to silence us'

Band member DJ Provai arrived at court in an old Land Rover that looked like a police vehicle, flying Irish and Palestinian flags and blaring loud music.

He normally wore an Irish tricolor balaclava, which he took off when entering the court building.

After the hearing, DJ Provai, whose real name is JJ O'Dochartaigh, said the band's motivation was “equality”.

“For us it was never something like £14,250 – it could have been 50p,” he said.

“This was an attack on artistic culture, an attack on the Good Friday Agreement itself, an attack on the Nicap and the way we express ourselves.”

Image: Photo: PA

“Former Secretary of State Kemi Badenok and his department acted illegally,” he said, adding, “This has now become a fact.”

“They tried to silence us, but they failed.”

The Commerce Department said in a statement that the government's priority is “to reduce costs and protect taxpayers from additional costs.”

The government said it would not contest Nicap's challenge because it did not believe it was in the public interest.

Read more on Sky News: What are the 'big four infectious diseases' and how can you protect yourself? Transport minister resigns after cellphone guilty plea

Who is the patella?

Formed in west Belfast in 2017, Kneecap is made up of three friends who go by the stage names Mo Chara, Moglai Bap and DJ Provai.

The group has previously expressed views supporting Irish unity, with its provocative posters from its 2019 “Farewell to the Union” tour particularly upsetting the Conservatives.

Their song Brits Out – which they told Sky News earlier this year was a mockery of government rule – also caused controversy and was banned from air by Irish public broadcaster RTE due to its references to drug use.

However, the band enjoyed great success both on stage and screen.

Earlier this year they released Kneecap, a biopic starring Irish-German actor and Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender.

The film has been compared by critics to Trainspotting, 8 Mile and 24 Hour Party People, and in January it won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival, an internationally recognized showcase of independent films.

It has also been selected as Ireland's official submission to the Best International Feature Film shortlist for the 2025 Oscars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/irish-band-kneecap-win-discrimination-case-against-uk-government-13262934 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos