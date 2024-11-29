Adani Group shares soar amid ongoing US legal challenges





This photograph taken on January 11, 2024 shows a general view of the Mundra Port, owned by the Adani Group, in Mundra.

Shares of Indian group Adani rose again on Friday, resuming a several-day rise following the group's statement refuting corruption accusations against its billionaire chairman, Gautam Adani.

Adani Green Energy, the company at the center of the US indictment storm, jumped 19%. The stock has largely recovered its losses since its worst day in six months on November 21, when it plunged more than 18 per cent to Rs 1,145.70. The stock last traded at 1,286.1 on Friday.

Adani Energy rose 14.4% on Friday, while Adani Total jumped 7.2%, having gained 43% since the post-indictment sell-off. TotalEnergies had announced that it was suspending new investments linked to the Adani group.

The recent rebound in stocks reflects “a cautious improvement in investor sentiment,” Mohit Mirpuri, equity fund manager at SGMC Capital, told CNBC, while warning of greater volatility as the case unfolds. unfolds.

The stock rally follows a filing from Adani Green Energy on Wednesday that Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani “have not been charged with violations of the FCPA.” [U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act] in the counts set forth in the indictment.”

After Wednesday's release, Adani Green Energy shares rallied 10%, while flagship Adani Enterprises jumped 11.5%.

Adani and the seven other defendants were indicted last week in New York federal court for their alleged involvement in a massive bribery and fraud scheme.

The 62-year-old billionaire has been accused of paying more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar power contracts that could generate more than $2 billion in profits.

The Indian industry tycoon has also been accused of misleading U.S. and international investors about the company's compliance with anti-bribery and corruption standards, while raising more than $3 billion to finance energy projects.

Following the indictment, the group experienced a massive sell-off of its shares, while investors and partners canceled new funds and contracts linked to the group's activities around the world. Fitch Ratings had placed several dollar bonds issued by Adani group companies on its negative ratings watch list.

Although these developments would “damage Adani's credibility and growth prospects”, the conglomerate had “strong government support and sufficient liquidity to secure its borrowings”, said Arpit Chaturvedi, an advisor to the team. geopolitical risk consulting firm of Teneo.

“The group's relationships with sources of capital elsewhere, such as in the Middle East and domestically, are expected to remain intact,” Chaturvedi added.

Referring to the few comparable players in India's infrastructure and energy sectors, Mirpuri noted that investor confidence will likely depend on “resolving ongoing legal challenges” and steps taken by the Adani Group to improve transparency .

