Sir Keir Starmer accused the former Tory government of running a one-state experiment with open borders, while Kemi Badenoch admitted her party had failed to deliver on immigration.

A total of 1.2 million people have arrived in the UK in the year to June 2024, according to the latest ONS figures published today.

Net migration, excluding those leaving the UK in the figures above, will amount to 728,000 per year by June 2024.

This was consistent with previous estimates for the previous year to June 2023, but the ONS published a revised version, significantly increasing last year's figure from 740,000 to 906,000.

The revised figures, which set a new record in net migration, are partly due to missing Ukrainian visas and adjustments to long-term migration forecasts.

These changes have reduced net migration by June 2024 by 20% compared to the previous year.

An increasingly higher proportion of those arriving are non-EU nationals, around seven times more than EU migrants.

What the numbers say about migration

It is clear that net immigration is still growing rapidly.

British reform leader Nigel Farage criticized the previous government, saying he had had enough of the lies and deception and we've had them for years.

Immigration to the UK has increased since the UK left the EU, but nowhere near pre-Brexit levels.

Free movement ended in January 2021 and Brexit immigration rules came into effect. At least 3.6 million migrants have entered the UK since June 2021.

Net migration during that period was 2.3 million.

The latest data up to June 2024 shows that non-EU nationals account for 86% of all immigration into the UK.

The country with the most arrivals to the UK is India, followed by Nigeria.

Independent social affairs correspondent Holly Bancroft reports that the number of Vietnamese nationals entering the UK in small boats has increased by 177%.

This is linked to a new agreement between Vietnam and Hungary, allowing easier access to other European countries.

Most immigration is for work or study.

Visas for health and care workers from overseas have fallen by 62% as the NHS and social care sectors face severe staffing shortages.

More than 31,000 vacancies were reported in the NHS and 131,000 vacancies in social care, for a total shortfall of 162,000 in both sectors.

The government said 50,591 health and care worker visas had been approved in the year to June 2024, due to a decline in the number of applicants.

Stricter new rules introduced in December 2023 did not allow overseas care workers to bring dependents, which is likely a factor.

However, work and study are both the biggest reasons for immigrating to the UK, with asylum and humanitarian reasons accounting for around 15% of all immigration.

The number of children studying abroad entering the UK has fallen in the year to June. Due to the same rule changes as above, most international students will no longer be able to bring their families.

Sanctuary drop in Ukraine and Hong Kong

The UK has been providing sanctuary to citizens of Hong Kong and Ukraine since 2021 and 2022 respectively.

However, the number of sanctuaries granted to both groups decreased significantly by June 2024.

In June 2020, China passed a national security law for Hong Kong that significantly restricts freedom of speech and protest. Around 165,000 Hong Kongers have moved to the UK since 2021. (Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Compared to last year, only half the number of refuge visas were granted to Ukrainians, down 53% to 29,506.

Meanwhile, sanctuary grants to Hong Kongers have fallen by almost a quarter (30,000).

The Afghanistan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS), launched in 2022, has seen a sharp uptick this year but still makes fewer than 10,000 grants per year.

