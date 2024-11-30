US citizen convicted of spying for Chinese intelligence services





November 29, 2024Ravie LakshmananCorporate espionage / National security

A 59-year-old U.S. citizen who immigrated from the People's Republic of China (PRC) was sentenced to four years in prison for conspiring to act as a spy for the country and sharing sensitive information about his employer with the principal Chinese civilian intelligence agency. .

Ping Li, 59, of Wesley Chapel, Florida, allegedly served as a cooperative contact for the Ministry of State Security (MSS) as early as August 2012, working at their request to obtain information that might be of interest to the Chinese government. Li was employed at telecommunications giant Verizon and then at IT services company Infosys.

In addition to four years in prison, Li was fined $250,000 and sentenced to three years of supervised release. He was accused of acting as an agent of the PRC without informing the Attorney General in late July 2024. Li later pleaded guilty to the charges a month later.

“The MSS often uses “cooperative contacts” located in countries outside the PRC to pursue its intelligence objectives, which include obtaining information about foreign commercial or industrial affairs, politicians, or agents foreign intelligence agencies, as well as information on PRC political dissidents residing in these countries. “, said the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

“These cooperative contacts assist the MSS in a variety of ways, including conducting research on topics of interest to the PRC that can be used to advance the MSS mission.”

As the sentencing memorandum reveals, Li obtained information regarding Chinese dissidents and democracy advocates, members of the Falun Gong religious movement, and U.S.-based nongovernmental organizations, and shared it with two officers of the MSS, one of whom became friends. in high school and university in China.

He was also found to have shared training applications used by Verizon for new employees, as well as materials relating to cybersecurity training, the 2021 SolarWinds cyberattack on the US government, and publicly available information regarding several politicians. Details were passed through various Gmail and Yahoo! anonymous. accounts.

The development comes as the U.S. government is actively investigating a broad cyberespionage campaign undertaken by a Chinese state-sponsored threat actor called Salt Typhoon, targeting the country's major telecommunications companies.

Earlier last August, the Justice Department also convicted Shujun Wang, a resident of Queens, New York, for acting and conspiring to act as a secret Chinese agent while creating a group democracy advocacy organization named Memorial Foundation, which opposed the current communist regime in China.

“This defendant infiltrated a New York-based advocacy group by posing as a pro-democracy activist while secretly collecting and reporting sensitive information about its members to PRC intelligence services,” the Attorney General said. Deputy Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division. said at the time.

According to the China Threat Snapshot assessment released last month by the House Committee on Homeland Security (CHS), there were more than 55 cases of espionage linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in 20 states in the United States between January 2021 and October 2024.

This includes transmitting sensitive military information to the PRC, stealing trade secrets to further its goals, transnational repression programs targeting PRC dissidents, and obstruction of justice.

“Between 2000 and 2023, there were 224 reported incidents of Chinese espionage directed against the United States,” the report said. “About 80 percent of economic espionage lawsuits allege conduct that would benefit the Chinese state, and there is at least one connection to China in about 60 percent of all trade secret theft cases.”

Did you find this article interesting? Follow us on Twitter  and LinkedIn to read more exclusive content we publish.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehackernews.com/2024/11/us-citizen-sentenced-for-spying-on.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos