UK lawmakers vote to advance assisted dying legislation | tidings





The vote takes assisted dying legislation in England and Wales to the next stage of parliamentary scrutiny.

British lawmakers have given their first approval to a bill to help terminally ill adults in England and Wales end their lives.

After heated debate, British lawmakers on Friday approved the so-called assisted dying bill by a vote of 330 to 275.

The vote signals lawmakers' approval in principle of the bill and passes it on to parliament for further scrutiny. A similar bill failed a critical first test in 2015.

The vote came after hours of emotional debate, touching on issues of ethics, mourning, law, faith, crime and money.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the National Assembly over the issue during this session.

Supporters say the law will provide dignity to dying people and prevent unnecessary suffering, while ensuring sufficient safeguards to prevent dying people from being forced to commit suicide.

Opponents said it would not be a burden, putting vulnerable people at risk and potentially forcing them, directly or indirectly, to take their lives.

Supporters of the bill have told heartbreaking stories of constituents and families who have suffered in the final months of their lives, and of people who have secretly committed suicide because it is now a crime to offer help to anyone.

public vote

The bill was proposed by a member of the ruling center-left Labor Party, but it was a public vote that led to the formation of an alliance that brought together people who were usually political enemies.

The bill allows adults 18 years of age or older who are expected to live less than six months to request and be provided with assistance at the end of their life, subject to safeguards and safeguards.

According to the bill, they should be able to administer lethal medication on their own.

Other countries that have legalized assisted dying include Australia, Belgium, Canada and parts of the United States, with regulations on who qualifies depending on the jurisdiction.

More than 500 Britons have ended their lives in Switzerland, where the law allows for assisted dying for non-residents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/29/uk-mps-vote-to-advance-assisted-dying-bill The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos