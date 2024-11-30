US challenges China to green light Taiwanese president's Pacific stops





The United States is set to host Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te with stops in Hawaii and Guam on the first international trip of his term, defying protests from China.

Lai, who took office in May, will depart on Saturday for a two-night stopover in Hawaii before heading to the Marshall Islands and Tuvalu, two of Taiwan's dozen remaining diplomatic allies. It will then stop to spend the night in the US territory of Guam before concluding in allied Palau, local media reported, citing the presidential office.

Both Hawaii and Guam are home to major US military installations, key to Washington's strategy to counter China's growing military influence in the Pacific.

The ruling Chinese Communist Party claims Taiwan as part of its territory although it has never governed it. Beijing opposes any international engagement with Taiwan's leaders and considers Lai, who leads the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), a party skeptical of China, a “separatist.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning blasted Lai's tour during a press briefing on Thursday. “The Lai Ching-te authorities' political manipulation and separatist provocations by visiting countries with so-called 'diplomatic ties' with Taiwan will lead nowhere,” Mao said.

She added that the trip would not alter international adherence to the one-China principle or deter “the prevailing historical trend toward China's reunification.”

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Col. Wu Qian also condemned the trip in a separate news conference that day. “With the sacred mission of upholding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Chinese PLA will resolutely crush any separatist attempts at 'Taiwan independence' and thwart any foreign interference,” he said.

Newsweek has contacted Taiwan's Foreign Ministry and the US State Department with a written request for comment.

Before Lai's trip, Taiwan's armed forces conducted an early morning air defense exercise involving aircraft, ships and missile platforms. The “comprehensive air defense battle plan” exercise, conducted between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday, was described by the Taiwan Air Force Command as part of routine preparation operations .

“Faced with the evolving enemy situation, [the Air Force] will continue to strengthen the robustness of its defense through various practical training… to ensure the security of its air defense,” the statement said.

The exercises were not directly linked to Lai's tour, the Ministry of National Defense told Reuters.

China has already responded aggressively to U.S. transit stoppages by Taiwanese leaders. In April 2023, Beijing conducted three days of military exercises around Taiwan after Lai's predecessor, former Speaker Tsai Ing-wen of the DPP, met with then-Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy , during an American stopover en route to Central America.

Since 2016, when Tsai took office, Beijing has increased its efforts to diplomatically isolate Taiwan, convincing several of its allies to cut ties in favor of China.

Although the United States does not officially recognize Taiwan, it maintains strong unofficial ties, robust trade and is the island's main supplier of military equipment, regularly drawing condemnation from Beijing.

