Black Friday Shoppers Hit Stores Across the US and Spending Records Expected to Fall





Shoppers flock to stores for Back Friday deals

Shoppers flock to stores for Black Friday deals 02:56

Discount hunters looking for Black Friday deals have officially kicked off the holiday shopping season. Consumers are expected to break spending records in 2024, with the average person expected to spend just over $1,000, up 14% from last year, according to data from RetailMeNot.

“Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are the two biggest shopping days of the year,” Caila Schwartz, Salesforce's director of consumer research, told “CBS Mornings.” “And in fact, we see that Black Friday is the number one digital shopping day. So it's no longer Cyber ​​Monday, but Black Friday.”

Changes in shopping habits are not exclusive to the digital marketplace taking over Black Friday. Both digitally and in physical stores, holiday discounts are being offered earlier. Placer.ai, a company that tracks foot traffic, said in-store visits in October for malls, big box stores and other popular retailers were up 3.4% compared to before statistics. the pandemic in 2019.

Ethan Chernofsky, senior vice president of marketing at Placer.ai, said the role of the store has changed.

“It's not just about what I can convince a consumer to buy within the four walls of the store,” Chernofsky told “CBS Mornings.” “Even if they just go to the store to try the product and then make the purchase online, that's fantastic. And it's really important for retailers to focus on the bigger picture.”

With that in mind, Kohl's held a Black Friday sweepstakes for the first 200 shoppers at each of its locations and JC Penney handed out snow globes in stores while supplies lasted. Target, meanwhile, is offering two exclusive in-store releases just for Black Friday: Taylor Swift's official “Eras” tour book and her “Tortured Poets Department” album with four bonus songs.

But what's on people's lists this year? Deloitte Consumer Insights and the National Retail Federation report that 54% of shoppers search for clothing, 44% fill their stockings with gift cards and 36% put toys under their Christmas tree.

Deep discounts will also be seen on electronics and other tech products. And 4 in 10 shoppers are considering treating their loved ones to an experience like a cruise.

Holiday Shopping Tips

For consumers like Jessica Holley, a mother of three from Arkansas, finding ways to make your money go further is key on Black Friday.

“Budgeting is very important to me,” Holley said. “As a stay-at-home mom with young children, I feel like if I can save money, we'll have more money in our pocket. It will allow us to go further.”

To make sure you make the most of the lowest prices of the year, search for additional coupons and price history online, get cash back through apps or credit card rewards, and don't forget Not that you can match prices at many stores throughout the holiday season.

“Retailers will pull out every trick to get people to shop and spend more because they have fewer days to capture consumers' money,” said independent shopping expert Andrea Woroch.

More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/black-friday-shoppers-store-across-us-spending-records-expected-to-fall/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos