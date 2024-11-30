Changes to youth football age groups: American football will allow flexibility for year of birth or school year





Beginning with the 2026-2027 season, the U.S. Soccer Federation will provide youth soccer governing bodies flexibility in determining their player registration and age group formats.

Discussions are ongoing between US Soccer and some of its key members – such as US Youth Soccer, US Club Soccer, AYSO and others – to determine which registration format is most effective. Although the change from school year format (August 1 to July 31) to birth year format (January 1 to December 31) was made in 2017, many members have recently pushed to return to the school year.

Instead of choosing one or the other, US Soccer announced plans to allow governing bodies to create their own plans. See US Soccer's full announcement below, outlining the new path forward for youth soccer's age group structure moving forward.

U.S. Soccer Federation update on the path forward for player registration

US Soccer and our members are committed to increasing participation and providing the best experiences for participants at all levels. US Soccer has a number of initiatives aimed at supporting the growth of soccer in America, and is constantly listening and learning how to best support those who bring soccer to life across the country.

We received very clear feedback: Members need the flexibility to organize their player registration schedules based on what will best support football in their environment and communities. US Soccer members want more children to experience the joy of soccer and provide each player with the optimal opportunity for desired development.

Beginning in fall 2026, members and leagues will have reasonable flexibility to choose the best registration option for their participants.

Assessment Information

US Soccer conducted a survey of members, leagues and clubs, while also gathering formal feedback from the broader ecosystem. We received over 15,000 responses from members, leagues, clubs, coaches, families and participants. Special thanks to US Club, USYS, AYSO, SAY Soccer, State Associations, Girls Academy, MLS, USL, NWSL and USSSA for helping us understand the context of these responses and demonstrating their commitment to working together on next steps. The main findings of the evaluation are described below.

The ecosystem segment (recreational, competitive, pre-professional) and local considerations should drive player registration timeline considerations (e.g. birth year, school year).

It is neither practical nor optimal to choose a single registration choice for the entire ecosystem given these considerations, especially as we aim to expand the growth and success of the game in every community in the country.

It is recognized that there are many recreational level leagues and clubs currently organized around the school year, which could mean August 1st or September 1st. The organization around the school year should be a local market or member decision.

Key findings and lessons

41% prefer year of birth (1/1-12/31), 47% prefer school year (8/1-7/31 or 9/1-8/31), 12% other of those who prefer year of birth, change management concerns were one of the main reasons why o Key factors supporting preferred choice: benefits, participation and retention, team building, and physical benefits management

More than 60% of those surveyed say some players have been affected by being in different school classes.

82% of respondents indicated they were not immediately ready for a change in the upcoming season, with many emphasizing that they would need to work with their registration technology platform to prepare.

The main areas of support desired by US Soccer are (1) change management guidance and (2) best practices.

Future plan

The US Soccers Board of Directors and staff have reviewed this information and recommended next steps to hold soccer organizers accountable and benefit players at all levels.

Members and leagues will have reasonable flexibility to choose between birth year or school year for the 2026-2027 season. We are conducting an in-depth review of considerations and best practices to enable members, leagues and clubs to make the right registration choice for the 2026-2027 season. This involves better understanding the implications between different school year start dates (e.g., 8/1 vs. 9/1) and how to resolve cases where organized teams with different enrollment schedules want to compete.

No changes for the 2025-2026 season. There should be no registration changes for the 2025-2026 season. This allows organizations transitioning to school year calendars to prepare their operations and provide the best experience for all participants. The recommendation is based on massive feedback from the engagement process.

US Soccer will formally approve the implementation process in the coming weeks following feedback from members and stakeholders on a draft of the plan. We expect these next steps to be completed by the 2025 AGM (2/27/2025-2/3/2025) and communicated to the ecosystem immediately thereafter.

US Soccer will create resources and tools to support its members.

There will be webinars, training and feedback forums for members and leagues to support their decision-making and participants in their change journey. US Soccer will maintain a website that will host considerations, best practices and track decisions made by member organizations/leagues over time.

This assessment recognizes the complexity of our ecosystem and demonstrates decision-making collaboration with our members, leagues, clubs and the wider football community. We sincerely appreciate your commitment to shaping this path forward and feel energized by the exciting future of our sport.

For questions or comments, please contact [email protected]. We work quickly to provide you with implementation details and support to make this process go smoothly.

