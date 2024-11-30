Arctic blast sweeps across U.S. as Great Lakes region braces for lake-effect snow





Be sure to check local forecasts before hitting the road: Snowfall could disrupt post-Thanksgiving travel plans in the Northern Plains and Midwest, while about 9 million people are under frost warnings in the south.

In the Great Lakes region, a vigorous bout of lake effect snow is expected to last through the weekend before easing early next week. Six million people were under winter alert Friday, from northern Minnesota to upstate New York, where snowfall totals downwind of Lakes Erie and Ontario were expected to reach 3 feet or more.

An arctic air mass is bringing the coldest air since last winter to the Plains and Midwest as well as the South and East coasts, according to the National Weather Service. This is expected to extend over the weekend and into the week.

Wind chills in the Northern Plains and upper Midwest will be below zero Saturday morning, and parts of North Dakota could see wind chills in the negative 30s to 40s, the weather service said.

On Friday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency which went into effect immediately in Allegany, Erie, Cattaraugaus, Chautauqua, Genessee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wyoming.

At times the snowfall will be blinding, 3 to 4 inches per hour, and could be accompanied by thunderstorms, a rare weather event that combines a snowstorm with thunder and lightning. The heaviest snow accumulations will be east of Lake Ontario, where some isolated areas could see up to 60 inches of snow around the Watertown, New York area.

By Friday evening, snow totaling 20 inches or more had fallen in some areas along the shores of Lake Erie in three states of Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, according to the National Weather Service.

Erie, Pennsylvania, had the most at 30 inches, according to the agency.

Lake effect snow falls Friday in Lowville, New York. Cara Anna / AP

Road travel could be particularly difficult on Interstate 90 between Cleveland and Buffalo. The highway was closed in Pennsylvania Friday afternoon between Interstate 79 and the New York state line, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz of New York said at a conference press.

Other potentially affected arteries include Interstate 81, north of Syracuse, New York. The Sunday night showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills could be buried in snow because Highmark Stadium is in Orchard Park, a city expected to pick up between 12 and 18 inches, with higher amounts possible.

The Buffalo Bills posted on X Friday asking their die-hard fans, nicknamed the “Bills Mafia,” to sign up to shovel snow at the stadium.

Poloncarz said during the news conference that central and southern Erie County will likely be hardest hit, with the majority of snowfall arriving Saturday and Sunday. Central areas of the county could see between 2 and 3 feet of snow, while the southern area of ​​the county could see more than 3 feet, Poloncarz said.

Vacationers walk through downtown Woodstock, Vermont, during a snowstorm on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday. Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Police say winter weather was the likely cause of a crash on U.S. Highway 131 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Thursday evening that left people injured. Authorities did not provide a precise number of people injured in the incident. According to police, around fifteen vehicles were involved in the collision.

U.S. airports were packed with travelers heading to Thanksgiving destinations between Sunday and Thursday. The Federal Aviation Administration safely moved more than 232,000 flights across the country between those days, a record number for Thanksgiving week. More than 52,000 flights carried passengers to their destinations on Tuesday alone.

Meanwhile, some 9 million people were under frost watches and warnings Friday across the South, from Texas to the Carolinas.

Meteorologists expect the coldest southern air to come, with an Arctic air mass spilling south out of Canada.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/weather/weather-thanksgiving-travel-rcna182213 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos