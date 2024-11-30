



Lindsey Horan said she was proud of the six USWNT players nominated for the FIFA Best awards, including herself, following “world-class performances.”

Horan was nominated for best player alongside teammates Naomi Girma, Mallory Swanson, Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman, with Alyssa Naeher nominated for best female goalkeeper.

The USWNT captain said the six nominations were welcome after feeling American players had been overlooked in the past.

“I think it's [six players receiving nominations] “That’s the most important thing to me,” Horan said at a news conference Friday. “I think a lot of the time you don't see a lot of American players involved in that and I think looking at the Ballon d'Or nominations, I was really happy because I'm like it didn't just hasn't been like that. We haven't had many players there and I always asked why.

“I think we had world-class performances, not just in the Olympics, but also in the NWSL from the players who were nominated, and I'm very proud of my teammates as well who are nominated in this tournament and obviously It’s always an honor for me to be part of this group and rub shoulders with some of the best players in the world.”

The USWNT will face the reigning European champions on Saturday at Wembley Stadium as the hosts continue their preparations to defend their Euro 2025 title in July. England defender Lucy Bronze welcomed the budding rivalry between the teams, while Horan believes the nature of the game is the environment in which she and the team thrive.

Lindsay John Wilkinson/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

“I don't know if rivalry is the right word, but you're playing a top opponent, and I think now in women's football there's no easy match,” she said.

“Even after the last camp we had, the teams we faced had it so difficult for us in certain scenarios, so now we have to go and play against England in a world-class stadium and a legendary stadium. I think that's just the one piece of advice for us, I mean, it's amazing, but I think for us, the players and like Emma said, I'm a competitor.

“I think these are the games we thrive in. We love pressure moments, and I think this has to be one of the most entertaining games to watch.

“I think my message to the players was that this was the chance of a lifetime. Obviously in women's football we are getting more and more opportunities like this, but you are going to play at Wembley against England. You should not don't have to do it.

“I think the opportunity to come to a camp like this and even come out and see a stadium like this, I think it's such a special thing for me and I hope that the 'team too. So I hope there's not much need for motivation there.'

Horan also praised Hayes' leadership, saying the former Chelsea manager has instilled confidence in the team during his six-month tenure so far and that the players continue to grow despite their age.

“I’m not just smoking smoke right now,” she joked. “I think for us before the Olympics, the balance, the calm, the confidence that we had and still have is directly related to how our manager is and how she is on the sidelines and how she handles herself. behaves during meetings.

“I have a lot of respect for that because it gives me calm. It gives us balance, it gives us the confidence to do our job and know that we can do it. I think it's really , really special with a leader I think you only have a little time to prepare for the Olympics and participate in these camps and the teaching moments are so crucial.

“As a veteran, I'm not going to say my age, I'm still learning and growing as a player and I think that's the coolest thing for me. So think of all these young players coming up and in this environment and in these games as well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/42677677/fifa-best-lindsey-horan-proud-six-uswnt-nominations

