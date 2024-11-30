Mauritius Prime Minister calls for independent review of Chagos Island deal with UK | chagos islands





The Prime Minister of Mauritius has called for an independent review of the Chagos Islands deal with the UK, according to parliamentary records.

According to a Hansard transcript of the Mauritian parliament, the new prime minister, Navin Ramgoolam, said the following at a meeting on Friday: I would like to inform the House that I have requested an independent review of the draft confidential agreement agreed to date.

An agreement to cede sovereignty over the archipelago to the Mauritian government was announced earlier this year, which officials said secured a British-American military base in Diego Garcia.

Under the terms of the agreement, the British-American military presence on the island will last for 99 years with options for renewal, with Britain paying regular annual fees.

The Prime Minister of Mauritius, who had criticized the agreement before taking office, reportedly continued to express reservations after a meeting with British National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell on Monday.

Ramgoolam, who previously served as Prime Minister of Mauritius twice, was elected earlier this month and told parliament that the details of negotiations between Mauritius and Britain over the past two years were not known to the new government.

Earlier this week Keir Starmer defended the agreement as a good deal. He said at a news conference Thursday that the Chagos deal was a good deal. This secures a foundation that serves the vital interests of the United States and the United Kingdom. And we are already working with the new administration in Mauritius on how to move forward with this.

Criticism was also reported during the incoming Trump administration in the United States. President-elect Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned in October that the agreement would pose a serious threat to U.S. national security by handing the island over to China and its allies.

Officials are understood to be confident the agreement is in the interests of both sides, with Starmers' official spokesman saying earlier this week that we look forward to working with the new Mauritian government and this is what it is doing to move it forward. He said he has always said this. transaction.

