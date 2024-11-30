US-based model, husband and child kidnapped and detained 12 hours after leaving restaurant in Brazil: reports





Luciana Curtis, international model; her photographer husband, Henrique Gendre; and their 11-year-old child were kidnapped and held hostage for 12 hours in their home country Wednesday evening, according to reports.

“The armed criminals approached the victims outside a restaurant and took them captive,” Brazilian police said in a statement, according to the New York Post, citing local reports.

Brazilian-born Curtis, 47, has graced the covers of fashion magazines including Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan and worked with celebrities like Beyoncé while modeling for brands including Victoria's Secret and H&M.

SCHOOL BUS DRIVER CHARGED FOR HOLDING CAPTIVATING GIRL FOR 12 YEARS

Luciana Curtis, international model; her photographer husband; and their 11-year-old child were kidnapped and held hostage for 12 hours in their home country Wednesday night, according to reports. (Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images for the ARD Foundation)

She has homes in New York, London and Brazil.

The family was forced by the kidnappers into their own car after having dinner in an upscale neighborhood of São Paulo. They were forced to drive to a cabin on the outskirts of town with just a mattress, toilet and sink, where they were held captive overnight, according to reports.

They were released early Thursday after the kidnappers stole money from their bank accounts.

Curtis walks on a catwalk in Brazil in 2004. (Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)

MULTI-STATE POLICE PURSUIT OF SUSPECTED KIDNING ENDS IN COLLISION WITH 3 DEAD

“During the search carried out by specialized police teams, the gang abandoned the family and fled,” police said, according to the Post.

The couple's eldest child, who did not go to dinner with the family, alerted police after they failed to return from dinner on Wednesday.

Curtis with her husband Henrique Gendre. (Luciana Curtis/Instagram)

“The family has been released and they are safe,” a representative for Curtis told local media, the Post reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No arrests have been made.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/us/us-based-model-husband-child-kidnapped-held-12-hours-after-leaving-restaurant-brazil-reports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos