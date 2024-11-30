Black Friday 2024 Live: The Latest UK Deals On Sale Today





Find top-rated tech, home and beauty products at great prices this Black Friday weekend (The Independent)

Calling all deal hunters: Black Friday weekend is officially underway and there are three more days left to score huge discounts from the likes of Amazon, Currys, Boots, Argos, John Lewis and more. Here you'll find the latest discounts and deals, as well as shopping tips from experts.

Whether you're looking for beauty products, a high-end laptop, a new mattress or an upgraded TV, Black Friday is second to none when it comes to the number of deals available. To help you save money on your next purchase, our team of IndyBest shopping experts will be here 24/7 all weekend long to give you the best discounts on popular products we've worked and tested.

From years of covering Black Friday, we're well-versed in spotting dud deals, and only recommend purchases if they're tried and tested or from a brand or retailer we trust. Without further ado, let’s go shopping!

Read more: The Best Black Friday Deals Picked by Shopping Experts

Latest Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now Liz Earle Gift Sets Are Almost 60% Off

Get this Liz Earle gift set from Boots for a fraction of the original price.

Liz Earle Glowing Hydrating Routine 4 Full Size Gift Set: Price $93, now $38, Boots.com (Liz Earle/The Independent)

This set of four full-size products is your ticket to a glowing, healthy complexion this winter. This product includes a large version of the cult hot cloth cleanser, an instant boost tonic, and two skin-loving essentials. Acclaimed for its gentle formula, this hot cloth cleanser leaves reviewer Olivia Perls' skin feeling soft and without any of the stinging or slickness that other types of cleansers can feel.

Alex LeeNovember 30, 2024 13:04

Best Nike Black Friday Deals

Runners, I found the perfect Nike deal to help you get your hands on some new PBs this Black Friday.

Nike Vaporfly 3 Electric: Was 240.99 now 187.49, Nike.com (Nike )

The Marathon Vaporfly shoe took the running world by storm over 10 years ago and was designed to push the boundaries. Featuring cutting-edge ZoomX foam and a full-length carbon fiber plate, it's built for speed and energy return. Now you can get over 50 discounts this Black Friday.

Alex LeeNovember 30, 2024 12:50

Zara's Black Friday sale has ended

While most brands and retailers ramp up sales throughout the weekend, Zara is sticking to tradition. The brand started its Black Friday sale at 9pm on Thursday, offering 40% off, but it ended at 11:59pm on Friday. If you missed it, don't worry. You can get discounts at retail stores. SeniorIndyBestwriter Daisy has rounded up all the best deals for you in the article below.

Alex LeeNovember 30, 2024 12:36

Argos have discounted some of my favorite noise-canceling headphones for Black Friday.

If you're looking for a new pair of headphones this Black Friday, Argos has you covered. The retailer gave me a discount on one of my favorite cans due to its noise-cancelling properties.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Headphones: Now 299.95, up from 449.95, Argos.co.uk (Alex Lee/The Independent)

Save $150 on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra this Black Friday. With Ultra Premium, you'll never have to worry about your music sounding a little strange again. Plus, if you value noise cancellation, you'll barely hear any outside sounds when you turn this device on. These are really great headphones.

IndyBest writer Lois explains more about Argos' best Black Friday deals in the article below. From air fryers to toys to vacuum cleaners, everything is here.

Alex LeeNovember 30, 2024 12:22

PS Plus Black Friday special price is going on (PlayStation)

Sony's PS Plus Black Friday deals are officially live, and there's a slew of digital games on sale now. The discounts span a variety of titles including FC 25, Marvels Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Outlaws, Hogwarts Legacy, NBA 2K25, and Astro Bot. Whether you're looking for blockbuster hits or fan favorites, this year's sale has something for every gamer.

Alex LeeNovember 30, 2024 12:09

John Lewis is offering a three-month subscription to Apple TV+ with every purchase of an Apple device. Have you decided to quit? Here's how to cancel your streaming service (The Independent)

If you're looking for new shows to stream this Christmas, John Lewis is offering a three-month subscription to Apple TV+ with every Apple device purchase. That's a pretty nice bonus if you're taking advantage of John Lewis' Black Friday sale this year. The high street retailer is currently selling iPads, MacBooks and more at discounted prices.

Alex LeeNovember 30, 2024 11:56

Amazon workers continue to strike despite the retailer's biggest boom

In other Black Friday news, Amazon workers continue to strike during the retailer's busiest shopping period. The Make Amazon Pay protest, organized by UNI Global Union and Progressive International, is expected to last until Cyber ​​Monday. It aims to hold companies accountable for labor abuses, environmental destruction and threats to democracy.

American journalist Michelle Del Rey, who has covered the UK and 19 other countries, provides all the details in the article below.

Alex LeeNovember 30, 2024 11:43

There's a little discount on the Xbox Series X this Black Friday

If you're an Xbox gamer, you can save a small fortune on the Xbox Series X on Amazon, although the deals aren't all that great this year.

(Amazon)

Xbox Series X is Microsoft's most powerful gaming console. Although it's large and cuboid, it operates quietly and delivers performance on par with high-end gaming PCs. The game loads instantly and boots through the menu in less than a second. Fellow tech writer Steve reviewed the console, calling it “an incredibly powerful next-gen console with a great games-on-demand service.” Right now, you can save 20+ on this powerhouse product from Amazon.

Alex LeeNovember 30, 2024 11:30

How long exactly does Black Friday last?

Originally, Black Friday was a one-day event where deals and discounts came all at once, completed and dusted by the end of the day. But now it continues throughout the weekend, often leading up to Cyber ​​Monday, when retailers offer deals and promotions for several days.

That means you can take your time shopping, so you should be safe, as long as you check out by Cyber ​​Monday.

Alex LeeNovember 30, 2024 11:17

There are more Black Friday PS5 deals you can shop now

The PS5 Slim isn't the only console on sale this Black Friday. The EE Store has (miraculously) taken 40% off the price of the PS5 Pro, and if you're looking to spend extra, you can also find discounts on the PS5 DualSense controller. Gamepad. We've rounded up the best PS5 Black Friday deals in the article below.

Alex LeeNovember 30, 2024 11:04

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/extras/indybest/black-friday/black-friday-2024-uk-b2656352.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos