UK Championship 2024: Kyren Wilson prepares for mouth-watering Judd Trump semi-final after impressive win over Michael Holt





Kyren Wilson booked himself a UK Championship semi-final against Judd Trump after an impressive 6-3 win over Michael Holt on Friday evening.

Wilson took control early and capitalized on a red left hanging above the bottom left pocket to score a quick half-century.

His run was halted at 52 but it was a handy lead as Holt was stopped at 14, giving the world champion another chance between the balls. He silenced the home frame in just 14 strokes.

The world number two was on track, “potting like the devil”, according to Eurosport's Philip Studd, and radiating real quality from Bayes, quickly building a two-frame cushion.

It started as a tactical battle, but Wilson captured the moment by sending the cue ball into the top left pocket after Holt kissed a nearby red.

The world champion took full advantage, posting a break of 72. This showed Holt that any mistake would be justly punished.

'Potting like the devil' – a good showing as Wilson doubles ahead of Holt.

Video source: Eurosport

While the third frame was closely contested, Wilson continued to surge for a quick 3-0 lead.

A loose safety play by Holt once again brought in Wilson, but The Warrior responded with a mistake of his own as Holt found himself ahead by eight points.

However, world no. 98 once again made a mistake on the red, leaving the door open for Wilson to clean up.

This time the Northern Ireland Open champion clinically extended his lead to third with plenty of error-free potting.

But Holt didn't let the deficit bother him and he was immediately on 31 after Wilson had conceded a long red. The Hitman shot 64, his best score of the match so far, to cut Wilson's lead.

Holt looked resurgent and hit a quick 30 to extend Wilson's lead, but fell short of a blue as Wilson got back between the balls.

The world number two made no mistake in clearing the table with a penalty of 72 to move to within two frames of victory.

But he was twice held back as Holt threatened a truly improbable comeback. The Englishman showed some great break building and Wilson was caught in an uncharacteristic mistake.

But the world champion used a three-frame cushion to decisively break the game and went for a surprising maximum break, but failed after missing a black.

Nonetheless, Wilson, who will face Trump in the semifinals, performed like a champion. Trump dazzled early Friday in a 6-2 win over Jean Anda.

Alan Downs Lisowski

Meanwhile, Mark Allen defeated Jack Lisowski 6-3 to set up a semi-final against Barry Hawkins.

When asked how he was able to improve his displays in such a short space of time, he told Eurosport: “I think I needed it more than anyone else.

“Last time I Jackson, I got lost. My alignment was a little off, which explains why it's easy to make a little mistake. I felt like I was cuing well, but the ball wasn't going where I was going. That's what they want. .

“I’m using an alignment aid and I’m still not used to it, but it’s a lot better than the first round.”

Allen got off to a good start, hitting the opening frame with a break of 59.

However, the world number 21 responded in style and tied the score at 114 in the second innings.

'Like a dream' – Lisowski posts classy century against Allen.

Video source: Eurosport

Jackpot took the lead in the top of the third inning, but the frame soon went down to a safety play exchange.

Lisowski came out on top and potted a nice red before missing the decisive shot on the green to give Allen the opportunity.

'Story of an attack' – Lisowski pot 'outrageous' long red

Video source: Eurosport

Pistol couldn't stand the chance and Lisowski had a chance to take control with a simple shot out of the blue, but missed at the crucial moment.

Allen closed the gap, leaving Black to decide the frame, but Lisowski gained the upper hand in an epic battle to take a 2-1 lead. The Englishman doubled his advantage with a smash of 88 to take a 3-1 lead at the interval.

'A great steal' – Lisowski took the third frame after a spectacular battle on the black.

Video source: Eurosport

The world number three made it 3-2 with a challenging play that forced Lisowski to concede the fifth frame.

But Allen equalized 3-3 minutes later, ending the one-sided frame with a stunning visit of 103.

The Pistols came back with a 67-6 win in the 7th inning to take a 4-3 lead and never looked back.

It was an ultimately disappointing evening for Lisowski, who showed some inspired potting but was caught short on the ugly side of the game and the tie appeared to slip through his fingers when Allen moved within frame of victory with a break of 69.

Lisowski slammed home red, Alex Higgins style. – 'Flashback to a great man'

Video source: Eurosport

And the 9th episode developed into a fierce battle. Especially with green as the only color on the table and Allen ahead 67-41 and Lisowski desperate to find three snookers to keep his British Championship hopes alive.

Allen faltered when presented with the opportunity to pot Green from a center position into the bottom right corner, and Lisowski continued to sink Green, hoping to catch Allen awkwardly on the brown.

Allen attempted a potty escape for nearly 17 minutes, but he found his touch again to send Brown into the bottom right pocket and seal the win.

After the game, Allen said: “I didn’t do anything spectacular, I just held on when I was behind. I played better at 3-1 and he missed a few balls but I was pretty consistent, good enough.

“He's gotten me into all kinds of trouble on a number of occasions. I've got to try and not panic. Three snooker is a big ask. I should be able to finish there, but I'm a little more nervous than I expected.

“I have a very good mental attitude. I think it wins a lot of matches. I have no right to win. If I stay patient and stay mentally positive, eventually things will change.”

Watch and stream the best snooker action, including the British Championships, live and on-demand on Eurosport and Discovery+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/snooker/uk-championship/2024-2025/uk-championship-2024-kyren-wilson-sets-up-judd-trump-semi-final-impressing-win-michael-holt_sto20058565/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos