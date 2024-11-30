Bark Detective: Dog Trained to Smell British Tree Bottle | trees and forests





Sniffer dogs are usually found searching for contraband at airports and train stations, but the UK government is now sending trained hunting dogs to look for pests harming forests.

A tree disease has been successfully identified using dogs for the first time in the UK. Forest Research researchers used trained spaniels and cocker spaniel Labrador crossbreeds to search for the tree pathogen Phytophthora ramorum.

The 6-year-old dog Ivor had an 89% first detection rate of pests. This is an important discovery as the disease poses a threat to UK forests. The fungus-like organism, spread by rain, has killed a variety of trees and shrubs and led to the deforestation of thousands of hectares across the UK.

Dr Heather Dun, pathologist at Forest Research, said: “The trial results are incredibly encouraging, with a first-of-its-kind 89% detection rate that highlights the enormous potential dogs have in the fight against pests and diseases.

Biosecurity is very important and detection dogs like Ivor are an exciting new way to help protect trees.

Researchers gave Ivor odor recognition training to help him pick up the scent of pathogens. In the first round, he successfully identified Phytophthora ramorum in soil, plant material and sterile distilled water. He was then trained to distinguish Phytophthora ramorum from the scent of other Phytophthora species commonly found in the same environment.

Detection dogs were previously used to hunt insects. In 2012, a team of sniffer dogs from the Austrian Plant Health Inspection Service were used to track an outbreak of Asian longhorn beetle pests in Paddock Wood, Kent.

Because there have been so many successful experiments, forestry research will now look into using sniffer dogs to combat other pests and diseases. They plan to test dogs to find eight-toothed spruce beetles.

Professor Nicola Spence, Chief Plant Health Officer for the UK, said: This groundbreaking research using sniffer dogs to identify Phytophthora ramorum, along with other innovative approaches to tackling pests and diseases, will help us meet our vision for the organism. It will play a key role in maintaining security. The world's best plant biosecurity strategy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2024/nov/30/bark-detective-dog-trained-to-sniff-out-uk-tree-disease-phytophthora-ramorum The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos