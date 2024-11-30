US imposes tariffs of up to 271% on solar imports from Southeast Asia





(Bloomberg) — Solar energy imports from Southeast Asia are being unfairly sold to the United States below their production costs, according to the preliminary findings of a Commerce Department study that mandated duties of up to 271% to counter this practice.

The preliminary determination released Friday marks another victory for U.S. solar panel makers, who argue that these cheap imports are hurting their businesses and undermining government investments intended to support a domestic supply chain.

The problem involves imports of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules made with them from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, countries that now provide the bulk of the U.S. supply of equipment. These countries provide the majority of U.S. imports of solar cells and modules. The announcement comes nearly two months after the U.S. agency released preliminary findings from a separate but related investigation that found solar energy imports from Southeast Asia unfairly benefit from government aid.

These investigations represent the latest attempt by American manufacturers to confront their foreign competitors. After similar duties were imposed on solar energy imports from China about 12 years ago, Chinese manufacturers responded by expanding into other Asian countries that were not affected by the duties customs. The U.S. investigations were sparked by an April petition from the Business Committee of the American Solar Manufacturing Alliance, which represents companies including First Solar Inc., Hanwha Qcells USA Inc. and Mission Solar Energy LLC.

With these preliminary obligations, we are one step closer to combating years of damaging unfair trade and protecting billions of dollars of investment in new U.S. solar manufacturing and supply chains, said Tim Brightbill, partner at Wiley Rein and lead counsel for the petitioners, in an email. statement. These initial rates are consistent with our expectations about market conditions and how these four countries have engaged in unfair trade practices aimed at harming American manufacturing and jobs.

First Solar shares rose 3.8% after the announcement, while JinkoSolars American depositary receipts fell 2.9%.

The cases have sparked opposition from some foreign manufacturers and domestic renewable energy developers, who say the tariffs give an unfair advantage to large incumbent panel makers operating in the United States, while increasing the cost of renewable energy projects. solar energy.

New rates

As part of Friday's action, imports from Cambodia face a cash deposit rate of 117.12 percent.

For Malaysia, the initial assessed rates range from 17.84% for Jinko Solar Technology Sdn. Bhd. to 81.24% for other suppliers. Hanwha Q Cells Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. was preliminarily assessed as having no margin of dumping and was therefore assigned an initial cash deposit rate of 0%.

Imports from a host of Vietnamese exporters including JA Solar Vietnam Co. Ltd., Jinko Solar (Vietnam) Industries Company Ltd., Boviet Solar Technology Co., Ltd. and Trina Solar Energy Development Company Ltd., are subject to cash deposit rates ranging from 53.19% to 56.4%. Vietnamese exporters not specified by the Commerce Department in Friday's action are subject to a rate of 271.28 percent.

Final decisions in the two trade investigations are expected next April and the duties provisionally assessed could be increased, lowered or outright rejected following the investigations.

