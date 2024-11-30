Land politics is fundamental to Britain.





The British give little thought to the vast land upon which our national soul lies. Us urban types who occasionally visit the countryside to gaze at fields of wheat and grazing sheep and hedgerows assume that these things will always be there. But the current debate within the government over how many family farms could be hit by measures in the latest budget exposes an important question. In a small and increasingly populous country, we need greater clarity about land use.

As desperate farmers debate whether to strike, having a multi-millionaire spokesperson doesn't help their case. Sir James Dyson and Jeremy Clarkson are astute entrepreneurs but not natural farmers. It's not impossible to imagine that Dyson's decision to amass 35,000 acres of farmland may have had less to do with his passion for soil than the tax loophole the Prime Minister had just tried.

But in its efforts to attack the supposedly wealthy, the Treasury failed to distinguish between workers who did not want to sell the land and who tended it for generations, and those with more cynical interests. Farmland is increasingly being purchased by hobby farmers and second home buyers seeking protected views. Their new inheritance tax rate is 20%, still above 40%. This can be done by corporate interests seeking to diversify their risk profile, offset carbon, or achieve the biodiversity net benefits required for real estate development. In May, Royal London Asset Management Property, the wrapper for the Jersey Property Unit Trust, purchased one of the UK's largest collections of prime agricultural land through a limited partnership in the UK.

Competition for carbon credits has helped farmland prices reach record levels as domestic and foreign investors flock to the country. By driving up prices, the move also pushes asset-rich, cash-poor family farms into a new tax bracket. Last year half of farms either made a loss or made a profit of less than 25,000, according to Defra. Land that would be sold to pay a potential inheritance tax bill could end up in a company that pays no inheritance tax at all.

Brexit supporters are partly to blame for growing despair among farmers. Just as we had no plan for the economy after leaving the EU, we had no idea what to do after cutting the hated Common Agricultural Policy subsidies. The Johnson government dithered and blustered while offering small and cumbersome subsidies. Britain signed a trade deal with Australia that praised the country's animal welfare and food quality but left with chemical-laden imports on its hands – a triumph of doublespeak. It was eventually decided to pay farmers to improve soil and biodiversity. Now the new government has frozen subsidies, throwing the sector into further turmoil.

What’s missing is strategic thinking about how to use land to achieve competitive goals. How do you trade off food security and energy security? Ministers have approved a four-mile integrated solar farm on prime agricultural land in Lincolnshire. With harvests everywhere becoming increasingly unstable due to climate change, how safe do governments think it is to replace food production? Where should we build the new housing needed to accommodate our burgeoning population? According to rural charity CPRE, between 2010 and 2022, around 300,000 homes were built on prime agricultural land. The Environment Agency says 5.2 million homes and businesses in England are currently at risk of flooding.

Add up all the current government commitments and you can see just how urgent it is to bridge the silos. The UK Government is committed to increasing England's woodland by one million acres beyond Kent and creating one million more acres of new habitat for biodiversity. The aim is to expand the UK's protected areas (national parks and areas of outstanding natural beauty) by around 1.8 million acres, build more homes and increase renewable energy, while maintaining food self-sufficiency at 60%. At the same time, floods and droughts are threatening harvests, and climate change will make them worse. According to the UK Parliament's Land Use Committee, we urgently need some kind of land use framework to ensure we are doing the right things in the right places and at the right scale.

I am all for net zero. But I'm not sure I want to spend my tax dollars on the Forestry Commission's impenetrable spruce forests and corporate greenwashing. It would be better to reduce our dependence on food imports, manage our land to limit flooding and, post-Brexit, subsidize farmers who have spent years learning to farm with nature rather than against it. . People like James Rebanks, whose book The Shepherds Life chronicled the struggles of farmers raising Cumbrian sheep flocks for three generations. The fact that it became an international hit is a reminder that landscapes have deep meaning for humans. It's more than a product.

At the very least, we need a level playing field. If UK farmers want to free up land for biodiversity and phase out chemicals, they should tax food imports based on their carbon footprint. If we want them to manage the land and sustain food production, we shouldn't give corporations unfair profits. We must end the naiveté on agriculture that has characterized every government since 2016. It is dangerous to simply assume that people will continue to farm for the love of the land.

