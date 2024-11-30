Emboldened 'manosphere' accelerates threats against women after US election





CHICAGO (AP) In the days after the presidential election, Sadie Perez began carrying pepper spray with her to campus. His mother also ordered a self-defense kit for him and his sister that included keychain spikes, a hidden knife key and a personal alarm.

It's a response to an emboldened fringe of right-wing influencers in the manosphere who took advantage of Republican Donald Trump's presidential victory to justify and amplify misogynistic derision and threats online. Many have appropriated a rallying cry for abortion rights from the 1960s, declaring “Your body, my choice” to women online and on college campuses.

For many women, these words represent a worrying harbinger of what might await them, as some men perceive the election results as a rebuke of reproductive and women's rights.

The fact that I feel obligated to carry pepper spray like this is sad, said Perez, a 19-year-old political science student from Wisconsin. Women want and deserve to feel safe.

Isabelle Frances-Wright, director of technology and society at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a think tank focused on polarization and extremism, said she had seen a very sharp increase in a number of types of misogynistic rhetoric immediately after the election, including some extremely violent misogyny.

I think many progressive women were shocked by how quickly and aggressively this speech gained traction, she said.

The phrase Your Body, My Choice has been widely attributed to a post on the social platform at two years old. . In statements responding to criticism of that event, Trump said he had never met him and knew nothing about Fuentes before his arrival.

Mary Ruth Ziegler, a law professor at the University of California Davis School of Law, said the phrase turns the iconic abortion rights slogan into an attack on women's right to autonomy and a personal threat.

This implies that men should have control or access to sexual relationships with women, said Ziegler, an expert on reproductive rights.

Fuentes' post was viewed 35 million times on X in 24 hours, according to a report by think tank Frances-Wrights, and the phrase quickly spread to other social media platforms.

Women on TikTok have reported seeing it flooding their comment sections. The slogan also spread offline, with boys chanting it at colleges or men directing it at women on college campuses, according to the Institute for Strategic Dialogue and Social Media report. One mother said her daughter heard the phrase three times on her college campus, according to the report.

School districts in Wisconsin and Minnesota have sent language advisories to parents. T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase have been removed from Amazon.

Perez said she's seen men respond to stories shared on Snapchat for their college class with Your Body, My Choice.

It disgusts me and makes me feel wronged, she said. …It's like going back in time.

Misogynistic attacks have been part of the social media landscape for years. But Frances-Wright and others who track extremism and misinformation online said comments glorifying violence against women or celebrating the possibility of their rights being stripped away have increased since the election.

Online statements calling for women to return to the kitchen or to repeal the 19th, a reference to the constitutional amendment that gave women the right to vote, spread quickly. In the days following the election, the extremism think tank found that the top 10 posts on X calling for the repeal of the 19th Amendment had collectively received more than 4 million views.

A man holding a sign with the words Women Are Property has sparked an uproar at Texas State University. The man was not a student, faculty or staff member and was escorted off campus, according to the university president. The university is exploring possible legal responses, he said.

Anonymous rape threats were left on TikTok videos of women denouncing the election results. And on the far reaches of the web, 4chan forums have called for the creation of rape squads and the adoption of policies in The Handmaids Tale, a dystopian book and television series depicting the dehumanization and brutalization of women.

What's scary here is how quickly this manifests into offline threats as well, Frances-Wright said, emphasizing that online speech can have real-world impacts.

Previous violent rhetoric on 4chan has been linked to racially motivated and anti-Semitic attacks, including a 2022 shooting by a white supremacist in Buffalo that killed 10 people. Anti-Asian hate incidents also increased when politicians, including Trump, used words such as Chinese virus to describe the COVID-19 pandemic. And Trump's language targeting Muslims and immigrants during his first campaign correlated with a surge in hate speech and attacks against those groups, Frances-Wright said.

The Global Project Against Hate and Extremism has reported a similar narrative, with many violent misogynistic trends gaining traction on right-wing platforms such as 4chan and spreading to more mainstream platforms such as X since the election .

Throughout the presidential race, Trump's campaign relied on conservative podcasts and messaging tailored to disaffected young men. As Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention this summer, the song Its A Mans Mans Mans World by James Brown blared through the speakers.

One of the many factors in his success this election has been the modest strengthening of his support among men, a shift concentrated among younger voters, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 120,000 voters in national scale. But Trump also won the support of 44% of women ages 18 to 44, according to AP VoteCast.

For some men, Trump's return to the White House is seen as vindication, according to gender and politics experts. For many young women, the election felt like a referendum on women's rights, and the loss of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris was a rejection of their own rights and autonomy.

For some of these men, Trump's victory represents a chance to reclaim a place in society that they feel they are losing around these traditional gender roles, Frances-Wright said.

No current rhetoric online is being amplified by Trump or anyone in his immediate orbit. But Trump has a long history of insulting women, and the rise of this kind of language comes after he ran a campaign focused on masculinity and repeatedly attacked Harris over her race and gender. Her allies and surrogates also used misogynistic language about Harris throughout the campaign.

With Trump's victory, many of these men felt like they had been heard, victorious. They believe they potentially have a supporter in the White House, said Dana Brown, executive director of the Pennsylvania Center for Women and Politics.

Brown said some young men feel discriminated against and have expressed growing resentment over the successes of the women's rights movement, including #MeToo. The tension was also influenced by socio-economic struggles.

As women become the majority on college campuses and many professional sectors see increasing gender diversity, this has led young men to scapegoat women and girls, falsely claiming it is their fault if they no longer get into college instead of looking inward, Brown said.

Perez, a political science major, said she and her sister leaned on each other, their mother and other women in their lives to feel safer amid online vitriol . They text each other to make sure they get home safe. They have girls' nights out to celebrate their victories, including a female majority in student government on their University of Wisconsin campus.

I want to encourage my friends and the women in my life to use their voices to speak out against this rhetoric and not let fear take over, she said.

