UK EuroMillions player wins 177 million jackpot in third-largest national lottery win

A British ticket holder is set to become the third-largest national lottery winner of all time after winning the $177 million jackpot in Tuesday's EuroMillions draw.

Ticket holders have been asked to check their numbers a second time in the draw after an error led to incorrect winning numbers being posted online.

Hours later, the Press Association's news agency issued a correction after it was revealed that an extra number had been added by mistake.

The actual winning numbers were 07, 11, 25, 31, and 40, and the Lucky Stars were 09 and 12.

Jackpot claims will be subject to verification and once confirmed the prize will be paid out through an appointment with one of the National Lottery Winner Advisors.

The ticket holder must then decide whether to reveal his or her identity.

The winner will be richer than former One Direction singer Harry Styles and heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List. Both are worth $175 million.

On July 19, 2022, a British ticket holder, who remains anonymous, won the record EuroMillions jackpot of $195 million.

Tuesday's winners come just behind Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester. He won a then-record 184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the May 10, 2022 drawing.

Last month, Bill and Cath Mullarkey, 64 and 63, from Coventry, won $1 million in EuroMillions.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners Advisor at National Lottery operator Allwyn, said: “We are delighted to have received the claim and will now ensure ticket holders receive all the support they need.

This is truly an incredible victory, and we will focus on guiding them through the process and helping them enjoy this life-changing victory.

The team here has tremendous experience in guiding lucky National Lottery winners through the first steps of their journey to embracing their winnings.

Additional reporting from PA

