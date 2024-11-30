Who were the prisoners in the US-China exchange?





WASHINGTON

This week, a rare prisoner swap between the United States and China saw each side claim victory and accuse the other of unfairly detaining its citizens, while Beijing remained silent on the identities of the repatriated Chinese.

China has confirmed the repatriation of at least three Chinese nationals convicted of espionage and other crimes in the United States. Among them was a person whom Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning described during a regular news briefing Thursday as a fugitive who had fled to the United States for many years. There is.

Some media reported that four people had been sent back to China. Mao did not name those who were returned and did not confirm a prisoner exchange or the release of Americans held in China.

But media outlets, including the Financial Times, cited unnamed U.S. government officials as saying that three Americans had been exchanged for three Chinese.

Chinese freed

Xu Yanjun

Although U.S. officials have not confirmed their identities, NBC News cited unnamed U.S. officials as saying the prisoner swap included Xu Yanjun, a Chinese intelligence officer sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to steal secrets aviation salespeople at GE Aviation. Federal Bureau of Prisons records show Xu's status is now listed as “not in federal custody.”

Ji Chaoqun

NBC reported that those sent back to China also included Ji Chaoqun, a naturalized U.S. citizen convicted in 2022 of providing classified defense information to Chinese intelligence services.

Jin Shanlin

The Financial Times reported Thursday that the third Chinese man released was Jin Shanlin, a former doctoral student at Southern Methodist University in north Texas, who was convicted in 2021 of possessing and distributing child pornography, and his sentence is expected to end in 2027. The Federal Bureau of Prisons also lists Jin's status as “not in federal custody.”

Jin's case sparked controversy due to his crime and his family's alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The FBI said his family had “significant political ties,” the Dallas Morning News reported in 2022, raising questions about why he was chosen for the exchange over other Chinese nationals detained in the United States. -United.

Americans freed

The White House National Security Council said in a statement Wednesday that it had secured the release of three Americans it said were wrongly detained in China, but did not confirm a prisoner exchange. Their detentions sparked international condemnation.

Mark Swidan

Swidan, a Texas businessman, was arrested in 2012 in Dongguan. Despite a lack of direct evidence, no drugs or incriminating records were found, he was sentenced to death for drug trafficking, but was granted a reprieve in 2019. His mother, Katherine Swidan, led a tireless campaign for his release. I was afraid I would never see my son again, she told VOA, recounting her years in a Guangdong prison marked by overcrowding, intense heat and deteriorating health.

Kai Li

Li, a Chinese-American businessman, was arrested in 2016 in Shanghai on charges of stealing state secrets. His family has always denied the allegations, calling his 10-year prison sentence politically motivated. We thank the president [Joe] Biden for prioritizing my father's case, said his son, Harrison Li. But we also urge the administration to strongly oppose such detentions in the future.

John Leung

Leung, 79, a US citizen based in Hong Kong, was arrested in 2021 on espionage charges. His case received minimal public advocacy, and his family remained largely silent throughout his detention.

John Kamm, founder of the San Francisco-based rights group Dui Hua, which means dialogue in Chinese, said his organization played a role in the prisoner exchange in negotiations that lasted years.

We submitted 54 lists with Mark Swidans' name to the Chinese government and received 10 responses, Kamm told VOA Mandarin Serevice. The process was arduous but ultimately effective.

A National Security Council spokesperson hailed the release of the three Americans as a significant diplomatic achievement for Biden, noting that all Americans wrongly classified as detained in China have now been repatriated.

While the move brought relief to the families of the freed Americans, it raised concerns about its implications for U.S.-China relations and the growing trend toward hostage diplomacy.

Kamm cautioned against declaring the problem solved. There are at least 200 American citizens subject to coercive measures in China. Many face exit bans or detentions with little transparency, he said.

Critics such as Peter Humphrey, a former detainee in China and non-resident associate at Harvard University's Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies, argue that no American detained in China should be considered a normal prisoner. He stressed to VOA Mandarin that China's legal processes are fundamentally flawed, as prisoners do not receive fair and transparent trials.

“They never had a trial where they were able to defend themselves properly and freely. They were put under enormous pressure in their holding cells, and that pressure amounts to torture,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey this week called for prisoner swap capitulation to hostage diplomacy and warned it could prompt Beijing to detain more Americans.

A diplomatic balancing act

The prisoner exchange took place against a backdrop of tense relations between the United States and China, with the two countries navigating a complex mix of strategic competition and occasional cooperation, and just weeks before the return of President-elect Donald Trump at the White House promising to impose heavy tariffs on Beijing.

The United States on Wednesday lowered its travel advisory for China from Level 3 (reconsider travel) to Level 2 (exercise increased caution), raising questions about the advisory's role in negotiations.

Kamm told VOA: “Lowering the travel warning was part of the deal, as I understand it.

Humphrey expressed concerns about the change in travel advisories. China has not suddenly become safer for Americans, or any other foreigners, to travel to China, he told VOA. It hasn't gotten any safer.

Bo Gu contributed to this report.

