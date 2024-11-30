



Kneecap was refused a grant because it was “against Britain itself”.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said she found it “unbelievable” that the Labor government had decided not to further challenge a discrimination case brought by Belfast rap group Kneecap.

The group won a lawsuit against the British government over its decision to withdraw arts subsidies when Badenoch was minister.

The group received 14,250, the same amount it was originally granted.

A government spokesman said it had decided not to contest the band's challenge further because “we do not believe it is in the public interest”.

They added: “The government’s priority is to help reduce costs and protect taxpayers from additional costs.”

Badenoch described the move as “another cowardly decision after abandoning the Chagos Islands.”

A spokesman for the Conservative leader added: “Labour will always capitulate rather than defend Britain’s interests.”

The decision to block subsidies, made when Badenoch was economy and trade minister, was described in court by Kneecap's lawyers as “illegal and procedurally unfair”.

The band said in a statement that Badenoch and her department “tried to silence us but failed.”

The band said the 14,250 would be split equally between two youth organizations working with Northern Ireland's Protestant and Catholic communities “to create a better future for our young people”.

Current Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch intervened in her role as business secretary to block the subsidies.

Kneecap originally applied for the grant, which was earmarked for December 2023 to support UK-registered artists in the global market.

The group, which was controversial for its lyrics and political views, succeeded in applying, but was later blocked from receiving funding due to the intervention of the Department of Commerce.

A spokesman for then-British Economy Secretary Kemi Badenoch said at the time that he did not want to hand taxpayers' money “to people who are against Britain itself”.

The band's music and marketing feature many themes related to Irish republicanism and opposition to British rule in Northern Ireland.

The group sparked controversy, claiming they had been told that their 2019 tour, Farewell to the Union, had upset the then Conservative government.

Kneecap also antagonized unionists in Northern Ireland. One of their best known albums is Get Your Brits Out. This parody rap features the band going on a virtual drug-fueled night out with prominent members of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). .

pacemaker

Band member DJ Prva arrived at court on Friday morning accompanied by lawyer Darragh Mackin.

In a statement after Friday's court hearing, band member DJ Prva said: “For us this was never $14,250, it could have been 50p.”

The group stated that the motive for filing this lawsuit was 'equality'.

“This was an attack on artistic culture, an attack on the Good Friday Agreement itself, an attack on the Nicap and the way we express ourselves.”

In a statement after the settlement, a spokesperson for Badeonch said: “This case is not about whether the band promotes violence or hates Britain, as Kneecap clearly claims. This is about stopping government ministers from giving taxpayers' subsidies to people who don't need them. “It’s about whether you have the ability to do it,” he said. “I don’t deserve it.”

“Labour would rather waste their money than stand up to a group of Irish republicans going to court because the British government won’t give them the cash.”

Patella: ‘A victory in the courts is a victory for freedom of expression’

‘Generosity and support’

Kneecap said it would distribute the funds awarded to two Belfast charities: Glr Na Mna in Ballymurphy and RCity Belfast in Shankill Road.

Sarah Jane Waite, director of RCity Belfast, thanked the charity for “Kneecap’s generosity and support”.

She said the donations will be used for a variety of projects, including local and international programs.

Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh, managing director of Glr Na Mna, said it was a “pleasant surprise” to receive news of the funding.

The club, based in west Belfast, was attended by Kneecap member Liam g hAnnaidh, formerly known by the stage name Mo Chara.

Mr Mac Ionnrachtaigh added that they were a grassroots group in an underprivileged area and that the money would be put to “good uses”, including the construction of new buildings.

“The bottom line for us is… 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement, we have built a sector through the Irish language but we are still stuck in portable huts and substandard accommodation,” he told the BBC. He spoke on Radio Ulster's Evening Extra. program.

“This donation goes to that heart.”

Well I'm good

Kneecap's Mo Chara was previously a member of Ballymurphy's Glr na Mna.

Mr Mac Ionnrachtaigh said Mo Chara was one of a “new generation” of middle-aged Irish teenagers using Glr Na Mna's services, adding that he would address the group on Friday evening to thank them for their donation.

“The idea of ​​creating social change through youth, arts and culture is the ultimate goal of Kneecap and the ultimate goal of these two youth projects,” he said.

“This funding today will go a long way toward improving that.”

Who is the patella?

Luke Brennan

The group's stage names are Mo Chara, Mgla Bap, and DJ Prva.

But the group has faced criticism and censorship for its politically charged, profanity-laden, and drug-referring lyrics.

The use of Troubles-related imagery also offended some critics.

