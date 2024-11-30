Stealth destroyer to host first hypersonic weapon on US warship





The US Navy is turning a costly mistake into a powerful weapon with the world's first shipboard hypersonic weapon, which is being installed aboard the first of its three stealth destroyers.

The USS Zumwalt is at a Mississippi shipyard where workers have installed missile tubes that replace the twin turrets of a gun system that was never activated because it was too expensive. Once the system is completed, the Zumwalt will provide a platform to conduct rapid and precise strikes at greater ranges, adding to the utility of the warship.

The USS Zumwalt is seen at the Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The USS Zumwalt is seen at the Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Learn more

It was a costly mistake, but the Navy could turn victory out of defeat and get some use out of it by making it a hypersonic platform, said Bryan Clark, a defense analyst at the Hudson Institute.

The United States has developed several types of hypersonic weapons over the past two decades, but recent tests by Russia and China have increased pressure on the U.S. military to ramp up production.

Hypersonic weapons travel beyond Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, and their increased maneuverability makes them more difficult to shoot down.

Last year, the Washington Post reported that among the documents leaked by Jack Teixeira, a former member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was a Department of Defense briefing confirming that China had recently tested an intermediate-range hypersonic weapon called DF-27. While the Pentagon had previously acknowledged the weapons development, it had not acknowledged its testing.

One of the US programs under development and planned for the Zumwalt is the conventional rapid strike. It would be launched as a ballistic missile, then release a hypersonic glide vehicle that would travel at speeds seven to eight times the speed of sound before reaching the target. The weapon system is jointly developed by the Navy and the Army. Each of the Zumwalt-class destroyers would be equipped with four missile tubes, each with three missiles for a total of 12 hypersonic weapons per ship.

The USS Zumwalt is seen at the Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The USS Zumwalt is seen at the Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Learn more

The USS Zumwalt is seen at the Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The USS Zumwalt is seen at the Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Learn more

In choosing the Zumwalt, the Navy is trying to increase the utility of a $7.5 billion warship that is seen by critics as a costly mistake despite serving as a testing platform for multiple innovations.

The Zumwalt was designed as providing a land attack capability with an advanced cannon system with rocket-assisted projectiles to clear the way for Marines to charge ashore. But the system featuring 155mm cannons hidden in stealth turrets was canceled because each of the rocket-assisted projectiles cost between $800,000 and $1 million.

Despite the tarnished reputation, the three Zumwalt-class destroyers remain the Navy's most advanced surface warships in terms of new technology. These innovations include electric propulsion, an angular shape to minimize radar signature, an unconventional anti-wave hull, automated fire and damage control, and a composite deckhouse that hides radar and other sensors.

The Zumwalt arrived at the Huntington Ingalls Industries shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, in August 2023 and was removed from the water for the complex work of integrating the new weapons system. It must be unmoored this week in preparation for the next series of tests and its return to the fleet, said shipyard spokesperson Kimberly Aguillard.

FILE – The deckhouse of the future USS Zumwalt, the US Navy's newest guided-missile destroyer, sits in front of a US Navy service member in Baltimore, October 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FILE – The deckhouse of the future USS Zumwalt, the US Navy's newest guided-missile destroyer, sits in front of a US Navy service member in Baltimore, October 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Learn more

A US hypersonic weapon was successfully tested over the summer and missile development continues. The Navy wants to begin testing the system aboard the Zumwalt in 2027 or 2028, according to the Navy.

The American weapons system will come at a high price. It would cost nearly $18 billion to purchase 300 weapons and maintain them for 20 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Reviewers say it's insufficient value for money.

This particular missile costs more than a dozen tanks. All that gets you is a precise non-nuclear explosion, in a very, very distant location. Is it really worth it? The answer is that most of the time the missile costs a lot more than any target you can destroy with it, said Loren Thompson, a longtime military analyst in Washington, DC.

But they allow Navy ships to strike an enemy at a range of thousands of miles, beyond the range of most enemy weapons, and there is no effective defense against them, the rear admiral told the Retiring Navy U.S. Naval Institute CEO Ray Spicer. , a think tank and former commander of an aircraft carrier strike force.

Conventional missiles that cost less are not a good deal if they fail to hit their targets, Spicer said, adding that the U.S. military effectively has no choice but to pursue them.

The adversary has them. We never want to be left behind, he said.

The United States is accelerating its development because hypersonics have been identified as critical to U.S. national security with survivable and lethal capabilities, said James Weber, senior director for hypersonics in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Critical Technologies. .

Implementing new capabilities based on hypersonic technologies is a priority for the Department of Defense to maintain and strengthen our integrated deterrent and create lasting advantages, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/navy-hypersonic-weapon-zumwalt-china-russia-ec3272a36042796518aec665a4e65df3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos