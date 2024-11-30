



You can't book and you don't know who else will be there, but it's a great way to explore the most remote corners of the UK for free.

While hiking to the top of a valley in the Cambrian Mountains in Wales, I was struck by the silence. The noise of the modern world that we have trained ourselves to filter out is noticeable by its absence. This is probably the best sign that you've entered one of the UK's more remote areas, and a good sign if you're looking to find Oldie, one of the free-to-use shelters dotted around Britain's wilderness areas.

Founded in 1965, the Mountain Bothy Association (MBA) is a registered charity that maintains “simple shelters in remote country for the use of all who love wild and lonely places”. The organization manages more than 100 companies across Scotland, Wales and the North of England.

The system is simple. Both are free to use and open to the public. Reservations cannot be made in advance, and there is an unspoken rule that the two venues will never be full (however, groups of six or more and commercial groups are asked to refrain from using them). All you have to do is follow MBA's Bothy Code, which is based on respect for other users, yourself, and your surroundings.

If you can find them. Grid references are available online, but don't rely on a phone signal to find them. Even with a well-marked map, it can be difficult to find.

I was hiking a network of trails in an area known as the “Green Desert of Wales” for its lack of settlements, roads, and infrastructure. I planned to sleep in Nant Syddion before heading to Aberystwyth, the largest town nearby, the next day. Given the relative lack of buildings in the landscape, I expected both to be easy to find. But as the sun began to set and I walked up and down a series of forest paths, I began to wonder if I would ever find it.

Both vehicles are a great way to explore the most remote corners of the UK for free (Credit: Alamy)

With a sense of relief, I finally saw the reflection of a window through the trees and walked down a steep street to a two-story stone building that looked like a ramshackle house with spiraling smoke rising from its chimney. . And that was it. Nant Syddion was once the home of a miner and his family and now provides a temporary home for hikers.

eco-friendly vacation

Green Getaways is a BBC travel series that helps travelers experience a greener, cleaner approach to getting out and seeing the world.

Every two people are building adaptations to their past lives. Most are old shepherd's huts, farms or workers' quarters. In the early 20th century, many of the buildings were abandoned as hill farming declined and fewer people lived in remote areas. After World War II, hiking and climbing became popular recreational activities, and outdoor enthusiasts began using these abandoned buildings as shelters. The MBA was created by Bernard Heath and friends to restore and sustain it for like-minded people.

The remote highlands take a toll on buildings. Ages of wind and rain erode and wear away almost everything. But when I got to both sides, everything was perfect and functional. Even the gate and front door had been recently painted.

Keeping 100 buildings habitable in one of the most remote areas of the UK is no easy task. Considering that this work is all done by volunteers (and both involve taking out the trash if there are restrooms), this is a step beyond altruism. Each company has two maintenance personnel and work parties are organized for large or structural works. Neil Stewart, MBA's director of communications, said there was little shortage of willing participants.

Both companies are maintained by volunteers, with work parties organized for large-scale operations (Credit: Neil Stewart)

Although maintained, neither is luxurious by any means. You won't find electricity or running water, and you'll be lucky enough to have a long-drop toilet. Most have a stove, but there is no guarantee that fuel will be provided. Your comfort will remain the same, and if it's too crowded or you both don't like being together, you'll need to pack as if you were camping, including a tent.

tip

Don't expect anything from a hostel. Both are empty and have no electricity or (very rarely) running water. Many do not even have toilets, but there are shovels that can be used to dig holes at least 200 meters from the building. They are also called stone tents because both are basically camping within a shelter. You'll be relying on your camping skills for your comfort, so practice these skills before your trip. Bring a tent. There's no way to predict how many people will be on either side, and if you don't want to share a space with a large group, you'll need a back-up plan.

According to Phoebe Smith, author of The Book of the Bothy, the friends you meet on both and the fact that they are completely unpredictable are part of their unique appeal. “I love that in a world where everything is bookable and controllable, you can’t do that with both,” she said. “You can have it all to yourself if you just go and show up, or you can meet amazing people and share amazing memories. [Bothies] Connect you with others.”

When I arrived at Nant Syddion, there were already two cyclists in the main room doing an off-road tour of the area. I laid out my roll mat and sleeping bag in the last empty upstairs room and went to join them.

After introducing myself to the cyclists Alex and Simon, I prepared a quick meal on the stove while they battled to keep the fire going. Built to withstand their exposed positions, both had thick walls and small windows, so it quickly became dark once the light began to fade. We lit a series of candles and arranged the chairs in a semicircle around a roaring fire.

Most couples will have a stove, but there is no guarantee that there will be a fuel supply. (Credit: Getty Images)

To me, one of the best things about both is that if you want your own space, there's no obligation, but people want to hang out. While we warmed up by the fire, we had a bottle or two of whiskey (a traditional drink for both of us) and the stories began to flow. We talked about our recent hiking trip in the Dolomites and the pair's experiences. Arriving at Hana, I found it full of ex-servicemen during a reunion drinks party. As the hours passed and the laughter continued, I remembered that I had to hike and ride my bike back out the next day and reluctantly went to sleep in the warmth of the main room.

A hallmark of every bocce is a bocce book, in which people record their experiences and motivations for their visit. The next morning, I read a variety of stories, from stories of people fleeing the rain to tales of supernatural events. There was an entrance roughly once every two days, indicating a steady stream of people passing through.

Mountain cabins around the world

Networks of lodges can be found in many countries, although Britain's system of buildings converted into shelters that are freely available and managed by volunteers is unique.

In New Zealand, the Department of Conservation manages more than 950 cabins across the country. Some can be booked in advance, while others operate on a first-come, first-serve basis and require a fee for use. The high peaks of the White Mountain National Forest offer accommodations for hikers. Europe has more than 1,300 lodges across the Alps, managed by Alpine clubs in many countries and some privately owned. There are many different types of accommodation and prices vary, but advance booking is usually required. Patagonia provides remote accommodation for refugees (refugees) and operates like hostels. There are seven refugee camps around San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina, that have managers and provide accommodation and food for a fee.

However, it has only been 15 years since both of them escaped their closed society. In 2009, two MBA locations were shared online by the organization. “It used to be a fairly secretive organization in the sense that people would either join the association or come across them in the wilderness and find out where the two were,” Stewart explained. “But that wasn't sustainable for people on the internet and outdoors, and it went against our charitable purpose. If we're giving people a building to use, it's logical that we have to tell them where they are and we can't leave them. secret.”

Most are old shepherd's huts, farms or workers' quarters (Credit: Getty Images)

This move was not unanimously popular. One of the concerns was that people might start using these spaces as party venues rather than as shelters for outdoor activities. But as Stewart said, it's not just a problem for either of them. “We've had a couple of drinks, but it doesn't really bother us. There's a problem with wild camping in many parts of the country. In Scotland, they've banned wild camping in one of the national parks. People were leaving litter. [and] “We are cutting down trees in preparation for fire.”

MBA has no way of accurately recording visitor numbers, but anecdotal evidence from the maintenance team suggests that visitor use has increased as the availability of ambient information has increased. “There’s a whole debate, but the problem is that both the users and the volunteers who are fixing things and making repairs are aging, so we need younger people coming in,” Smith said.

The location of the two MBA schools is no longer a mystery, but they are not the only two schools that exist in the UK. There are others managed by private estates or climbing clubs where the old system of secrecy persists. Their entire experience is unique, as well as the adventure of finding two hidden people whose locations cannot yet be found online. With the people seeking refuge constantly changing, unpredictability is a rare opportunity to embrace serendipity in the modern world, and this is what inspires me to keep seeking them.

While hiking the next morning, the two stopped at a corner of the track where they got lost in the trees. It would remain open the next night for anyone in need of shelter, and I thought about all the stories and experiences I had read in both books. The MBA Network continues to grow and evolve. More compostable toilets are being added to the site, and Stewart shared that two new toilets are currently in the pipeline. This means there will be more stories to come.

